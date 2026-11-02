Tucker Carlson warned on Monday, 2 November 2026, that US President Donald Trump could be days away from ordering an Iran nuclear strike.

In a lengthy post on X, the conservative commentator alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pressuring Washington to attack an underground nuclear-linked facility in central Iran.

The warning comes as Washington considers further military action against Iran, although Trump publicly rejected using nuclear weapons during a 15 October interview with Newsmax.

Carlson claimed the president could decide whether to authorise a nuclear strike by Saturday, 7 November. However, he provided no documents, named officials or independently verifiable evidence establishing that such an attack was under consideration.

His allegations have not been publicly confirmed by Washington or Jerusalem. The prospect of renewed conventional military strikes also remains distinct from the use of nuclear weapons.

Tucker Carlson Alleges Nuclear Strike Pressure

Carlson identified the alleged target as Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified underground complex near Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. He claimed Israeli intelligence believed Tehran had resumed uranium enrichment inside tunnels beneath the mountain.

According to Carlson, the tunnels are protected by approximately 300 feet of granite, making them inaccessible to conventional American weapons. He asserted that a nuclear strike was consequently the only viable military option.

However, that assessment remains unsubstantiated. Reuters reported in July that the site's depth could limit the effectiveness of powerful bunker-busting bombs. Experts nevertheless identified other potential approaches, including sabotage, ground operations and specialised penetrating weapons.

Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran. The target would be Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 2, 2026

Iran has denied conducting nuclear activities at Pickaxe Mountain. Satellite imagery analysed by the Institute for Science and International Security showed continued construction, but did not establish that enrichment had resumed there.

Carlson also cited an unnamed observer who alleged that Netanyahu contacted Trump daily about a possible nuclear attack.

'Bibi calls Trump about it every day,' the observer reportedly told him.

The commentator further alleged that Netanyahu had sought support from senior American officials, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command.

Carlson did not provide statements from the officials confirming their positions. His allegations concerning private discussions and the administration's nuclear deliberations therefore remain unverified.

Netanyahu's Election Setback Fuels Carlson's Claims

Carlson linked Netanyahu's alleged pressure on Trump to Israel's 27 October election, when his bloc secured 53 of 120 Knesset seats, falling short of the 61 needed for a majority.

The Associated Press reported difficult coalition negotiations, with Netanyahu remaining prime minister. Carlson suggested the Israeli leader needed Trump's support to retain power and could benefit politically from renewed conflict with Iran.

However, he provided no evidence linking the election results to a request for nuclear weapons.

Separately, Axios reported on 1 November that Netanyahu urged Trump to resume strikes after the 3 November US midterm elections. Trump reportedly preferred further negotiations. The report did not establish that Netanyahu requested a nuclear attack.

Carlson also warned that radioactive fallout could contaminate the Persian Gulf, threatening water supplies for 100 million people and potentially triggering wider nuclear escalation. However, he provided no scientific assessment supporting these predictions.

Trump Rejects Nuclear Weapons as Talks Continue

Trump previously rejected using nuclear weapons against Iran. During his 15 October Newsmax interview, he discussed a powerful conventional bomb and said, 'I wouldn't use nuclear. We don't have to.'

On 31 October, Trump identified Pickaxe Mountain as a potential target but announced no nuclear attack.

Meanwhile, Carlson claimed Vice President JD Vance and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff favoured negotiations with Tehran, describing Trump as hesitant about military escalation.

Reuters reported on 31 October that Iranian negotiators met Qatari mediators in Doha to explore renewed talks with Washington.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed that Trump had made no final decision on further strikes, emphasising his preference for diplomacy while keeping military options open.

The White House has not publicly confirmed Carlson's allegations. Despite his warning of a possible nuclear strike within days, no verified evidence establishes that Trump has authorised such an attack.