Six months after the death of 14-year-old Miller Gardner, the son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Costa Rican authorities have raided the luxury hotel where the tragedy occurred. The development marks a turning point in an investigation that has remained open since the teenager was found dead during a family vacation in March.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers carried out a formal search of the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Manuel Antonio. According to Costa Rican prosecutor Kenneth Alvarez, the three-hour raid focused on retrieving both physical and digital evidence from the resort's offices, maintenance areas and accounting records.

'Let us remember that what was done at that time was the measurement of toxic substances at the site', Alvarez told ESPN in his first media interview about the case. 'Based on those tests, a second proceeding was scheduled, which was carried out today to collect evidence.'

The search was the first formal inspection since authorities initially visited the site a week after the death. Investigators are now exploring whether negligence or safety failures could amount to criminal liability under Costa Rican law.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Confirmed

Initially, Miller's death was suspected to have resulted from choking on vomit in his sleep. However, that theory was later ruled out by forensic investigators. Two days after the Gardners released a family statement, a representative from Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) told ESPN that the family had gone to a restaurant prior to the incident and had fallen ill, but later confirmed the cause of death was carbon monoxide inhalation.

The toxic gas was believed to have leaked from a machine room adjacent to Miller's hotel room, which houses the resort's pool equipment. In April, officials said the machine room was being considered as the likely source of the fatal exposure.

An autopsy revealed that Miller's carboxyhemoglobin level was at 64% — far above the threshold typically deemed lethal.

Ongoing Legal Questions

In June, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told ESPN that the case remained under investigation with the aim 'to determine whether the cause of death was a homicide or not, and, if so, to establish responsibility'. As of now, no arrests have been made and no charges filed.

Alvarez noted that members of the hotel staff have been cooperative throughout the process, and the latest raid was intended to strengthen the evidentiary base of the investigation.

The Gardners Remain Silent

Since announcing Miller's death on 24 March, Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica have refrained from further public comment. In their initial statement, they said: 'We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st. Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile.'

'He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.'

Miller wore the No. 11 jersey in high school football in South Carolina, a tribute to the same number his father wore throughout his 14-year MLB career with the Yankees. Brett Gardner was a key player on the Yankees' 2009 World Series-winning team before retiring in 2021.

What's Next?

Prosecutors will now review the evidence collected during the recent hotel raid to determine whether there is sufficient basis for criminal proceedings. Key items under scrutiny include hotel logs, maintenance records and equipment safety inspections that could indicate prior knowledge of malfunction or risk.

While investigators continue to weigh the possibility of manslaughter charges, the case has sparked broader concerns about tourist safety, building regulations and accountability in Costa Rica's hospitality sector.

The OIJ has stated that the investigation remains focused on uncovering the truth, with prosecutors reiterating that they aim to clarify whether the teen's death was a tragic accident — or the result of preventable negligence.