Country music legend Dolly Parton has reassured fans she is alive and recovering after a wave of online speculation about her health. Concerns grew earlier this week after her sister Freida Parton shared a prayer request on social media.

The 79-year-old singer quickly responded with a video titled 'I ain't dead yet', putting to rest growing rumours and false reports circulating online. The singer also addressed her ongoing health issues, including postponed performances, and thanked fans for their support.

How the Rumours Began

The rumours began after Freida Parton posted a message on Facebook asking fans to pray for her sister. She wrote that she had been 'up all night praying', prompting many to fear that Dolly was facing a serious health crisis. The post was quickly shared by fans and entertainment outlets, fuelling speculation across platforms such as Facebook and X.

Freida later clarified the post, saying Dolly had simply been 'a little under the weather' and that her message had not been meant to alarm anyone. The clarification, however, came after widespread discussion online and tabloid reports questioning the singer's condition.

Dolly Responds with 'I Ain't Dead Yet'

In a direct response to the speculation, Dolly released a short video on her official channels. Smiling and dressed for a commercial shoot for the Grand Ole Opry, she told fans: 'There are just a lot of rumours flying around. But I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was okay.'

She added: 'I'm not ready to die yet... I ain't done working.' The video, filmed on set, showed Dolly appearing upbeat and in good spirits. She acknowledged that she had been dealing with some health challenges and needed to 'take care of a few things' under medical supervision.

The singer also pushed back against false claims and AI-generated death hoaxes circulating online, reminding fans to trust information only from her or official sources.

Health Issues and Postponed Residency

Dolly's video came days after the announcement that her Las Vegas residency, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, originally scheduled for December 2025, would be postponed to September 2026. In a statement, her management cited health challenges and medical treatments as the reason for the delay.

Reports have indicated that Dolly is recovering from kidney stone treatments and is under doctor care. She explained that she had neglected her own health while caring for her late husband Carl Dean, who died earlier this year.

The singer said she is focused on recovery so she can return to the stage next year in good health.

Family and Fans React

Freida's prayer request reflected the family's faith and deep concern for Dolly's well-being. Another sister, Stella Parton, responded to criticism online, calling out fans who had been demanding constant updates about Dolly's health. She stated that some people had gone 'out of line' and reminded fans that not every detail needed to be public.

The incident also showed how quickly health speculation can spread online, with fan groups, prayer chains and gossip accounts amplifying the story before confirmation from official sources.

Dolly Parton's Legacy Continues

Despite ongoing health treatment, Dolly has made it clear that she intends to continue working. She recently recorded promotional material for the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary and remains active in her music projects.

Known for her resilience and wit, the country superstar has reassured fans that she is not stepping away from the spotlight. Her message to the public was clear: she is not dying and plans to keep entertaining audiences for as long as she can.

Dolly Parton's response has calmed widespread fears, reminding fans that even legends face health challenges, but she remains firmly in control of her story.