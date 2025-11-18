A historic moment in Hollywood has unfolded as Tom Cruise received his first Oscar statuette, awarded as an honorary prize at the Governors Awards. This long-awaited recognition marked a significant point in his 45-year career and answered a question that has followed him for decades: what exactly is an honorary Oscar, and why has Cruise finally taken one home?

The honorary Oscar is granted by the Academy's Board of Governors to recognise lifetime achievement, major contributions to the craft, or exceptional service to the Academy. It is presented at the Governors Awards, separate from the main Academy Awards ceremony.

At the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on 12 January 2025, Cruise accepted his honour alongside Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas. Cruise, 63, received the statuette from filmmaker Alejandro G Iñárritu, who is directing an upcoming project involving the actor. Iñárritu is known for psychological dramas such as Babel, 21 Grams, Birdman and The Revenant. Cruise began his acceptance by thanking him and calling his work truthful and human.

A Career Recognised After Four Previous Nominations

Cruise made his film debut in 1981 and has been nominated for four Oscars across his career. He was nominated for best actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, best supporting actor for Magnolia, and as producer of Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated for best picture. Until this year, he had never won an Academy Award despite decades of high-profile work.

The Academy stated that Cruise was chosen for his commitment to filmmaking, the theatrical experience and the stunt community. The organisation noted his influence across the film sector, shaped by a career spent working with directors, actors and crew across the world.

A Speech Rooted in a Lifetime of Cinema

Cruise told the audience that making films was not simply work but part of his identity. He said that cinema expanded the world he knew as a child and shaped the course of his life. He explained that it opened his imagination, showed him new places and encouraged him to understand stories beyond his own experience.

Cruise described going to the cinema as a shared act that linked audiences regardless of background. He said that in a theatre, people laugh, feel, hope and dream together, which he called the power of the art form. He thanked the colleagues he has worked with and asked those in the room who had collaborated with him to stand, giving them applause.

A Night Marked by Applause and Reflection

When Cruise took the stage, he was met with a lengthy standing ovation from the audience, which included Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jerry Bruckheimer. He praised the work of his fellow honourees, including Dolly Parton, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for contributions to public welfare. He said he was grateful for the moment and used it to acknowledge the many people who helped shape his career.

Cruise has long been known for performing his own stunts, often resulting in injuries during production. He noted this in his speech and added that he hoped to continue supporting cinema without too many further broken bones. He has also been a vocal supporter of theatrical releases as streaming and social media compete for public attention.

Why This Honorary Oscar Matters

The Governors Awards bring together major Hollywood figures, and the 16th ceremony drew attendees including Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The Board of Governors selected this year's recipients in June 2024, confirming Cruise as one of the honourees.

Earlier in the year, Cruise had reportedly been considered for recognition by US President Donald Trump as part of the Kennedy Center Honours but declined due to scheduling. With this honorary Oscar, Cruise now holds the Academy's lifetime honour recognising the impact of his decades of work.