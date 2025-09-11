After years of delays and false starts, Spotify has officially launched its long-promised lossless audio feature for Premium users in the UK and over 50 other markets.

The upgrade, available at no extra cost to existing subscribers, introduces a significant jump in streaming quality through FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) files, offering much clearer sound than Spotify's previous 'Very High' setting. The rollout marks one of the most notable changes to Spotify's core offering in recent years.

Lossless Audio Explained

Lossless audio refers to a higher-quality sound format that preserves the original recording's details without compression. Spotify's version uses the FLAC format, supporting up to 24‑bit/44.1 kHz audio – the same quality as CD recordings.

Unlike regular streaming, which compresses audio to reduce file size and loading times, lossless streaming maintains the full fidelity of the original track. This results in a clearer, more defined listening experience for users with compatible devices.

Available Devices and Streaming Methods

Spotify's lossless streaming works across hardware that supports Spotify Connect, as well as through wired headphones or speakers connected to devices with the updated Spotify app. Lossless playback is not supported over Bluetooth, due to the limitations of wireless compression.

How to Access Lossless Audio in the UK

To use Spotify's lossless audio, users must first ensure they are subscribed to Spotify Premium. The new feature is part of the existing plan, so no extra charges apply.

Next, the Spotify app must be updated to the latest version on mobile, tablet, or desktop. This ensures the new media quality settings, including the lossless option, appear within the app's preferences.

Once updated, users can go to your Profile, Access Settings, Click on Audio Quality or Media Quality, and Select Lossless. This can be set individually for Wi-Fi streaming, mobile data, and downloaded tracks.

Compatible Hardware and Listening Tips

Not every device is built to make use of lossless streaming. Users will need audio gear capable of processing FLAC files. Spotify Connect-compatible systems, laptops with wired output, and higher-end mobile phones are suitable.

Using wired headphones is essential for full fidelity, especially since most Bluetooth connections compress the audio signal. Spotify also recommends ensuring a stable internet connection, as high-resolution files require more bandwidth to stream without interruptions.

Look for the small badge or label displayed on the player interface – this indicates that the track is being streamed in lossless quality.

Storage and Data Considerations

Lossless audio files are larger than standard streaming formats, which can result in increased data use when streaming over mobile networks. Users downloading music in this format should also expect higher storage consumption on their devices.

Those with limited mobile data or older devices with smaller storage capacities may need to adjust settings accordingly. Buffering or brief delays may also occur on slower connections, particularly over mobile networks or poor Wi-Fi.

Rollout and Availability

Spotify has stated that the lossless feature is being introduced gradually. Not all songs in the catalogue will support lossless quality immediately, though popular and high-profile tracks are expected to be available first.

This feature arrives years after Spotify originally announced plans for a higher-quality tier. Despite being anticipated as part of a paid add-on called 'Spotify HiFi', the feature has now been included in the base Premium package at no additional cost.

Spotify's rollout of lossless audio in the UK gives Premium users access to CD-quality sound, long after rival platforms like Tidal and Apple Music introduced similar offerings. By integrating it into the standard plan, Spotify makes high-fidelity listening accessible without a price increase.