The cruel reality of Hollywood is that even the most successful actresses are subjected to relentless scrutiny, with their bodies often becoming public property for debate. Few stars know this better than Sydney Sweeney, the Anyone but You sensation, whose figure has been the source of endless, exhausting speculation about cosmetic enhancement. However, the actress has now officially shut down the rumour mill, though the way in which the truth was extracted is what has truly captured the public's attention.

The definitive, hilarious answer came during a recent appearance with co-star Amanda Seyfried for Vanity Fair's infamous Lie Detector Test. With a polygraph examiner monitoring her every breath, Sweeney found herself unable to dodge the most pressing question of her career, courtesy of Seyfried. The Mamma Mia! star, cutting straight to the chase, asked the question that has been 'on everyone's mind' of late: 'I just have to ask, are your boobs real?'

Sweeney, demonstrating the kind of composure she uses for her most dramatic on-screen roles, simply replied, with a knowing smile: 'Yes!'. The examination didn't stop there. Seyfried pressed further, asking if Sweeney had ever had any 'work done on them'. The The Handmaid's Tale actress shook her head, confessing, 'No, I've never gotten any work done anywhere.'

When the polygraph examiner confirmed that the bombshell answer was entirely truthful, Seyfried immediately shot back with a truly wild, and utterly human, request, jokingly asking: 'Can I touch them?' Good for Amanda Seyfried, her The Housemaid co-star took the joke in good spirits, playfully responding, 'Sure,' with the lie detector once again confirming her honesty.

This highly public declaration of natural beauty should, one hopes, be the final word on the matter. Yet, this is not the first time Sydney Sweeney has had to fight off the pervasive, often toxic, narrative surrounding her shape.

The Truth About Sydney Sweeney's Most Asked Question

In a previous interview with Allure magazine, Sweeney had already attempted to pre-emptively quell the constant flow of rumours about cosmetic procedures. Speaking candidly about the persistent whispers that she had undergone work on her body, she delivered a clear and comprehensive rebuttal.

'Let's debunk them all,' she challenged. 'I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea'.

This particular detail — her reported fear of needles — adds a compelling, humanising footnote to her denial, painting a picture of an actress who simply has not succumbed to the pressures of an industry that often demands perfection. Furthermore, Sweeney, who began her acting career as a child, also had a direct and perfectly logical message for those online trolls who delight in creating 'before and after' comparisons of her photos over the years.

She pointed out the obvious disparity between the images, arguing: 'You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course, I'm going to look different. Everybody on social media's insane'. That statement is undeniably sound common sense and should serve as more than enough to silence the relentless chatter surrounding the evolution of Sydney Sweeney's much-discussed figure, once and for all.

When the Lie Detector Caught Sydney Sweeney Being 'Better Than All of Us'

Beyond the intense physical scrutiny, the lie detector test proved an illuminating moment for other aspects of Sydney Sweeney's reported lifestyle. While the duo, who starred together in The Housemaid, dropped a range of questions, the most amusing moments came when the machine flagged them for seemingly innocent fibs.

For Seyfried, the polygraph revealed her true humanity when Sweeney asked her if she would like to trade their clothes right then and there. Seyfried responded with an enthusiastic, 'Yes, unless you sweated.' The conversation continued when Sweeney claimed, 'I don't sweat,' a point Seyfried immediately countered by saying she didn't sweat either, a lie which the machine instantly flagged. Seyfried, laughing, was forced to backtrack: 'Oh, okay, well, listen, it is nuanced. I do sweat sometimes. I sweated this morning'.

Sweeney's own moment of polygraph-detected dishonesty came when Seyfried brought up the younger actress's claims that she can function perfectly well on just two hours of sleep and famously avoids coffee, sticking strictly to water. Seyfried, leaning into the perceived arrogance of such a claim, then asked if Sweeney thought she was 'better than all of us'. Sweeney immediately laughed before answering, 'No!' — a reply the lie detector revealed was not entirely truthful.

Hilariously, Seyfried continued to push the playful interrogation, asking if Sweeney considered herself to be more disciplined or whether she thought eight hours of sleep was simply 'too much'. Sweeney, despite continuing to deny both claims with a resounding 'No!,' was caught out by the machine on both counts, confirming she wasn't being entirely honest about her superior self-discipline. Perhaps, the test ultimately revealed, Sweeney truly is just built differently, in more ways than one.

Ultimately, the Vanity Fair test confirmed two things: that the relentless scrutiny of Sydney Sweeney's body has been utterly unfounded, and that she is, refreshingly, just as human and sleep-dependent as the rest of us — even if the polygraph suggested she'd prefer not to admit it. Her direct honesty serves as a powerful reminder against the toxic speculation the industry thrives on.