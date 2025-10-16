Former couple Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green may have split nearly a decade ago, but their relationship continues to echo in both of their lives. This week, the pair made headlines again after the rapper, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, spoke candidly about their 'trauma bond' while Millie shared an emotional Instagram post revealing ongoing struggles with anxiety, depression, and ADHD.

The two, who divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage, have since moved on, but recent remarks suggest a rekindled friendship, making their fans or admirers wonder if they are back together.

Professor Green Reflects on Mental Health Struggles

During an appearance on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, Professor Green revealed that he and Millie are back in touch and that he feels they were 'trauma-bonded' over their undiagnosed neurodivergent conditions.

'If there wasn't that pressure, we may have never got married,' he said, admitting he 'very nearly' called off their 2013 wedding at Babington House in Somerset. 'We were not good for each other at that time... but there's no resentment in me. She is gorgeous.'

Green, now 40, explained that both he and Millie later learned they were neurodivergent, each diagnosed with ADHD years after their split. 'There was undiagnosed neurodivergence between both of us,' he said. 'We had a conversation about this recently, and it makes sense.'

The London-born rapper also discussed undergoing assessments for autism, describing how, as a child, he exhibited traits he didn't understand at the time. 'When I was a kid, I used to count words and tense my bicep for every word someone said,' he recalled. 'It was calming in situations I found overstimulating.'

Millie Mackintosh Opens up About Her Mental Health

Hours after her ex-husband's comments were published, Millie Mackintosh shared an emotional post on Instagram, reintroducing herself to her 1.4 million followers with a message of vulnerability and resilience.

In a slideshow of personal photos and videos, including moments with her husband Hugo Taylor and their two daughters, Sienna (5) and Aurelia (3), Millie shared a tearful selfie alongside a note about her ongoing battle with mental health challenges.

'I speak openly about my experiences with anxiety, ADHD, and depression, because I know how much it helps to hear you're not alone,' she wrote. 'If you've been here for a while — thank you. I'm so grateful to have you along for the ride.'

Millie, who rose to fame on Made in Chelsea, said the post was meant as a 'little reintroduction' to followers old and new, after taking time to reflect on how far she's come since her public divorce and early fame.

Are Millie and Professor Green Back Together?

Despite recent contact, both Millie and Green have made it clear that they're not rekindling a romance. Their renewed connection is one of mutual empathy and closure, not reconciliation.

'We're actually in a nice place now,' Millie told The Mail Online. 'We've both moved on and started families. We've sent each other pictures of our kids. It feels like there's no bad blood.'

Professor Green supported the sentiment, saying the two have found 'peace' and understanding after years of distance. While they are not together, they are, in Green's words, 'better for what we've learned.'