A jet crash near Mar-a-Lago prompted the evacuation of approximately 600 residents in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November, Governor Ron DeSantis and local officials stated.

The Learjet 60 had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that all nine people aboard died.

The crash site was about nine miles (14 km) from President Donald Trump's resort. The impact tore a crater-like hole in the road, where patches of fire burned among pieces of broken concrete and debris from the aircraft.

Evacuations Follow Mar-a-Lago Jet Crash

Residents of a nearby mobile home community were being evacuated after the impact damaged local infrastructure, including water lines, DeSantis and local officials announced at a news conference. They warned it would be at least 30 days before the road reopened. That estimate did not establish how long residents would have to remain away from their homes.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the crash site as Military Trail, a six-lane road with businesses and eateries. Emergency crews closed the stretch between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North and warned the public to avoid the area, Fox News stated.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue declared a 'mass casualty incident'. DeSantis addressed concerns about people on the ground, stating that 'as of now, we don't have any reports of anyone who was on the ground...who was killed or injured'.

The identities of the nine people who died aboard the aircraft were not immediately known. The governor's account of casualties on the ground remained provisional at the time of the briefing.

Mar-a-Lago Jet Crash Video Remains Unverified

Unverified footage posted on social media appeared to capture the crash from a vehicle travelling on a residential street. The apparent dash-camera recording depicted traffic moving along the road before an aircraft descended almost vertically, struck the ground and exploded into a large fireball.

'When you see that video, it's a jarring thing,' DeSantis told reporters after the crash. 'It's like a missile coming down, and a massive explosion, debris going everywhere.'

Thunderstorms had been reported in the area around the time of the crash, and it was raining heavily during the news conference. The cause of the crash remained unclear, and the available accounts did not establish whether weather played a role.

The private jet that went down just miles from Mar-a-Lago had 9 people on board, according to the FAA.



The plane crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida.



The aircraft had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was on its way to North… pic.twitter.com/Y3aDijQ1xj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2026

Federal Investigation Into Mar-a-Lago Jet Crash

The FAA placed the crash near Cresthaven at around 12:50pm local time, or 5:50pm GMT.

Duffy described the loss of all nine people aboard as a 'horrific tragedy'. He announced that the FAA was sending a team to the scene to support the National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

'Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost,' he added.

Duffy also stated that the FAA and US Department of Transportation were closely monitoring the crash and would share further updates as more information became available.

Trump had been at Mar-a-Lago earlier on Sunday morning, before departing from a nearby airport on Air Force One. His departure was about an hour before the jet crashed.