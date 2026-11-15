Federal prosecutors and investigators missed opportunities to prevent further crimes by Jeffrey Epstein after 2005, according to a Republican-led House Oversight Committee report released 10 November 2026.

The majority staff report follows a 15-month investigation involving 19 transcribed interviews and depositions, as well as a review of Justice Department, estate and financial records. It recommends further scrutiny of people and institutions, alongside legal changes.

The 2007 Agreement Shielded Epstein From Federal Charges

The report criticises the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida for reaching a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2007. Rather than pursue federal charges, prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty to lesser Florida state offences in 2008.

He received an 18-month sentence, served 13 months and was granted extensive work-release privileges. The report says he continued abusing women while on work release.

Prosecutors did not notify survivors about the agreement, which granted immunity to four named women and an unspecified number of unnamed potential co-conspirators. The committee examined possible conflicts involving former prosecutors Matthew Menchel and Bruce Reinhart.

The committee also examined an alleged photograph of Menchel skiing with Epstein in Aspen, Colorado, in the early 2000s. Acosta testified that he was unaware of the photograph, and the committee did not establish its authenticity.

Reinhart left the prosecutor's office on 1 January 2008 and immediately established his own private practice. The report says he had taken steps to establish the firm while still employed at the office and began representing Epstein associates shortly after his departure.

Former U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta could not confirm whether Reinhart improperly influenced the investigation.

Committee Calls for Further Interviews of Epstein Witnesses

The report recommends that the Justice Department interview or reinterview people with information about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his longtime associate convicted of sex trafficking and related offences in 2021. It also calls for further scrutiny of Lesley Groff, Epstein's longtime executive assistant, over what she knew and any role in facilitating criminal activity.

During a committee interview, Sarah Kellen, a longtime Epstein assistant and survivor, alleged that former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and French celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai sexually assaulted her. Representatives for both men denied the allegations, ABC News reported. The committee recommends further Justice Department investigation.

DOJ Criticised Over Files and Prison Failures

The report faults the Justice Department's handling of records released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law on 19 November 2025. It says poor communication with survivors and inadequate redactions exposed sensitive personal information. It recommends giving survivors and their representatives access to unredacted government files.

Epstein died on 10 August 2019 at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center. The report says understaffing and institutional failures contributed to officers' missing at least 12 security rounds and three inmate counts, leaving inmates without adequate supervision for nearly eight hours.

Report Urges Legal Changes and Financial Scrutiny

The report calls for greater scrutiny of American Express, JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank over dealings with Epstein. It says American Express assigned him a dedicated relationship manager who arranged itineraries intended to facilitate visa approvals for foreign women.

Records included decoy flights and refundable or dummy bookings. Groff testified she recalled only one decoy flight and said it was not intended for a visa application.

The committee recommends that the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) review whether financial institutions met reporting obligations. It also backs the proposed Survivor's Voice Protection Act, H.R. 10389, introduced by committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican. It would restrict certain clauses used to silence survivors and introduce reporting requirements for trusted individuals who suspect grooming.

'Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims,' Comer said in the committee's press release.

Republicans and Democrats Dispute Report's Findings

The Republican majority report says witnesses told investigators that, to their knowledge, Trump was not involved in Epstein's or Maxwell's crimes. It also says the committee found no documents implicating the president in criminal activity related to the pair. These findings reflect the majority staff's conclusions and do not constitute an independent judicial determination.

Ranking Democrat Robert Garcia of California challenged the investigation's scope. 'Oversight Republicans have released a report based on an incomplete investigation and zero public hearings on Jeffrey Epstein,' he said. Garcia accused the Justice Department of withholding more than 2.5 million pages and said Democrats planned hearings on Epstein's associates, including Trump.