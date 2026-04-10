The White House has issued a stark directive to administration officials, warning them against using privileged government information to place wagers on election 2028 odds.

In a move designed to preserve the integrity of the executive branch, an internal memo circulated on 24 March 2026 informed staff that exploiting non-public data for financial gain on platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi is a violation of federal ethics guidelines. The warning comes as these prediction markets, once a niche corner of the internet, have transformed into a multibillion-dollar industry that tracks everything from diplomatic breakthroughs to the next occupant of the Oval Office.

Government ethics officials are reportedly concerned that the real-time nature of these platforms creates an unprecedented opportunity for insider trading by government officials. With more than $44bn in estimated trades currently flowing through these ecosystems, the line between public service and private profit has become dangerously blurred.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle addressed the reports, telling the BBC that while there is no evidence of widespread misconduct, the administration must remain 'guided solely by the best interest of the American people.'

A day earlier, President Donald Trump had announced a five-day pause on a threatened strike targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure. That kind of decision, taken behind closed doors and revealed selectively, is precisely the sort of information that could move markets if known in advance.

Ingle rejected any suggestion that officials had acted improperly. 'Any implication that Administration officials are engaged in such activity without evidence is baseless and irresponsible reporting,' he told the BBC.

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Prediction Markets Drift Into Political Territory

What makes this moment notable is how prediction markets have shifted from niche curiosity to something approaching mainstream financial infrastructure. More than $44bn (£33bn) in trades have flowed through these platforms, according to available estimates, with bets covering everything from interest rate decisions to local election outcomes.

Politics, inevitably, has become part of that ecosystem. Users can stake money on whether a candidate will win, whether legislation will pass, or even whether a conflict will escalate. The line between informed speculation and unfair advantage is thin at the best of times. When those with access to confidential government deliberations enter the picture, that line starts to dissolve.

Polymarket, in particular, has faced scrutiny in recent months. In January, an anonymous trader reportedly made nearly half a million dollars by correctly betting on the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro shortly before it was publicly confirmed. The account, identified only by a string of blockchain characters, has not been linked to any individual.

There is no proof that the trader had insider information. Yet the episode unsettled regulators and lawmakers for an obvious reason. It illustrated how easily sensitive developments can be monetised if information leaks, whether intentionally or not.

Lawmakers Push For Oversight

Concern is no longer confined to internal emails. On Capitol Hill, pressure is building for a more formal response.

US Congressman Ritchie Torres, a Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, has called on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to investigate what he described as 'suspicious' trading activity linked to prediction markets. The CFTC already oversees derivatives trading, placing these platforms within its orbit, though regulation remains patchy.

At the same time, some Democrats are pushing further. Proposed legislation introduced in March would ban outright betting on events tied to war or military action. The argument is stark. Markets that allow participants to profit from conflict risk create perverse incentives, or at the very least, the perception of them.

US Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey framed it more sharply. 'Corruption and exploitation are thriving right now within the gaps and loopholes of prediction markets,' he said. 'This manipulation leaves the select few winning big, at the expense of working Americans.'

A System Struggling To Keep Pace

Prediction markets operate at the intersection of finance, technology and public policy, yet oversight has not caught up with that complexity. For the White House, the immediate concern is reputational as much as legal.

Even the perception that officials might profit from inside knowledge risks eroding trust in government decisions, particularly when those decisions involve national security or economic policy. The warning to staff is a reminder that, inside government, access itself can become a liability. In a system where information moves markets, knowing too much carries its own risks.