A man claiming divine authority stood at the ocean's edge, raised his arms, and learned the hard way that the sea answers to no 'prophet'.

A short video circulating across social media since 24 May 2026 shows a self-styled prophet adopting the posture of the biblical Moses, arms extended toward the water, only for incoming waves to knock him back.

The clip, shared by apologist channel Cross Examined with Michael Lofton and amplified by RT on X, has reignited mockery of a figure already well known to Ghanaian audiences.

The incident is the latest chapter in the story of Ebo Noah, the self-proclaimed Ghanaian seer whose doomsday predictions and sea encounters have made him one of the most talked-about figures in recent West African religious controversy.

A Rocky Outcrop, a Crowd, and a Wave With No Respect for Prophecy

According to eyewitness accounts and video footage reported by YEN.com.gh, Ebo Noah stood on a rocky outcrop by the sea while onlookers watched. He appeared to be in a posture of prayer or declaration when a surge of waves struck and swept him into the water.

FAKE MOSES tries to PART SEA



Crowd cheers wildly with arms raised as waves crash around him



Turns and RUNS when massive wave barrels straight toward him pic.twitter.com/wahtqH2Ma6 — RT (@RT_com) May 24, 2026

He initially struggled to regain his footing before the sea engulfed him entirely. Reports from the scene indicated he sustained an injury to his arm, allegedly a fracture, though he later resumed public activity without formally addressing the extent of the injury.

The crowd documented the moment, and footage quickly spread across TikTok and X. Reactions ranged from astonishment to outright ridicule, with many Ghanaians noting the dark irony: a man who claimed to speak for God about coming floods had just been bested by an ordinary Tuesday at the seaside.

The December 2025 Flood Prophecy That Never Came

Ebo Noah, whose legal name is Evans Eshun, had spent much of late 2025 insisting that God had warned him of a global flood set to destroy the Earth on 25 December 2025. He announced, with considerable fanfare, that he had received divine instruction to build a modern-day ark, and that any person who wished to survive the coming catastrophe needed to secure passage aboard it.

He constructed what he described as ten boats and posted regular updates to his YouTube page, showing animals, including hens, a cat, and a pig, boarding the structure. He stated that rainfall would last three continuous years and that the event would mark the effective end of civilisation as it currently exists.

Ghanaian Christians pushed back almost immediately, citing Genesis 9:11, in which God's covenant with Noah explicitly rules out a second global flood by water. Scepticism was widespread, but so was the reach of his videos, which drew reactions from audiences far beyond Ghana's borders.

When December 25 passed without event, Ebo Noah claimed in a subsequent video that he had fasted for three weeks and successfully convinced God to postpone the destruction. He even appeared at rapper Sarkodie's 'Rapperholic 2025' concert, declaring the delay and telling concertgoers to celebrate.

Ghana Police Intervention and the Limits of Prophetic Immunity

The spectacle did not go unnoticed by law enforcement. According to reporting by the Free Press Journal and India TV News, the Ghana Police Service's Special Cyber Vetting Team arrested Evans Eshun as the December 25 deadline drew near, citing the panic his predictions were generating among the public.

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A photograph of Eshun in handcuffs circulated widely on social media and became a viral moment in its own right. The arrest added another layer to a saga that had already encompassed fake arks, broken arms, and a Christmas apocalypse that did not materialise.

Separate and unrelated to Ebo Noah, the pattern of self-styled prophets staging miraculous displays near water is not new.

A separate GhPage report noted that eyewitnesses described him as appearing to be at the shore to 'remind people of the extent to which God would go to flood the earth a second time' when the waves intervened.