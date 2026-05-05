In a recent report, lawyers with the White House has begun to brief administration officials on what they should expect from congress if Democrats would take at least one of the chambers of congress in the midterms in November.

This comes as approval ratings for both President Trump and Republicans have cratered in recent months brought on by the cost of living and the Iran War.

Lawyers Begin Briefing Administration Officials

The roughly 30-minute briefings have included a PowerPoint presentation about how congressional oversight works and best practices for handling it, according to the two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Staff from the counsel's office have encouraged political appointees to be careful about what they put in writing and provided guidance for how to respond to congressional inquiries in a timely manner, the people said, according to the Washington Post.

'It's obvious to everyone that it's very likely,' said one of the two officials, who attended a private briefing, referring to the possibility of Republicans losing at least one chamber come November. "It was a sober-eyed conversation.'

But the recent briefings, at least some of which have taken place over the past month, have taken place in a very different context than the ones in the past and have 'a strong overtone' of the midterms, said one of the two administration officials who spoke to The Washington Post.

'At least some staff members have considered the briefings preparatory, given the growing sense across the Trump administration that the Republican Party is in trouble and that the time has come to prepare for worst-case scenarios,' according to the Washington Post.

Poll has Trump Underwater Everywhere

A new poll from Emerson College Polling shows just how much Trump and republicans are underwater

'Democrats' strength is driven by an increase in support among Hispanic voters, women, and independents,' Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. 'Hispanics break for Democrats by a 35-point margin, 61% to 26%, women by 21 points, 55% to 34%, and independents by 19 points, 50% to 31%.'

President Trump holds a 40% job approval rating and 56% disapproval among likely voters. 'This is a two-point decrease in the president's approval and a five-point increase in disapproval since March. Data was collected before the White House Correspondents' Dinner,' according to Emerson College Polling.

'Trump is underwater among Hispanic voters, 70% to 29%, compared to this time last year when they were split: 44% disapproved and 41% approved,' Kimball said.

'Voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, 56% to 38%, foreign policy, 54% to 39%, and immigration policy, 53% to 43%,' according to Emerson.

Why are Republicans so Unpopular?

Since returning to the White House in January of last year Donald Trump has launched the US into a war with Iran, thrown tariffs against the majority of countries across the globe, failed to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, has yet to address the rising cost of living, used his position to attempt to prosecute his political opponents, and purged thousands of federal employees in multiple government agencies.

If Republicans do in fact lose at least one chamber in congress the president, his cabinet, as well as both current and former administration officials will likely face the subpoena power of the house.

The midterms take place on the 3rd of November.