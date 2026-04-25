A senior White House official believes Kash Patel is 'likely the next Cabinet-level official to go,' according to reporting by Politico's Dasha Burns. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it is 'only a matter of time' before action is taken.

The development comes amid a turbulent period within Trump's leadership circle, following the recent dismissal of Navy Secretary John Phelan and ongoing scrutiny surrounding Patel's conduct as FBI Director.

Mounting Pressure Inside the White House

Burns' reporting indicates that one official pointed to the 'number of negative stories' surrounding Patel as a key factor, describing the situation as 'not a good look for a Cabinet secretary.'

The concern is less about any single controversy and more about the cumulative effect. In an administration that places a premium on optics and loyalty, repeated distractions can quickly become liabilities.

The timing is also notable. The recent dismissal of Navy Secretary John Phelan by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has heightened expectations that further shake-ups could follow. Phelan's removal was reportedly linked to a dispute over the pace of shipbuilding reform, reinforcing the perception that no position is entirely secure.

NEW: A top White House official tells me that Kash Patel is likely the next Cabinet-level official to go.



“It’s only a matter of time,” the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter, told me.



There are several reasons, the official said, but top among… pic.twitter.com/FUKftCuZNg — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) April 25, 2026

Legal Battles and Media Scrutiny Intensify

Compounding Patel's challenges is a high-profile legal dispute with The Atlantic. Patel has filed a $250 million lawsuit against the publication following an article by staff writer Sarah Fitzpatrick that alleged troubling behaviour, including claims of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.

The article also described an incident in which Patel reportedly panicked over a locked FBI computer account, fearing he had been dismissed. Patel has strongly contested the claims, but the lawsuit has only amplified public attention.

In response, The Atlantic stated it 'stands by its reporting' and intends to 'vigorously defend' its journalists, setting the stage for a prolonged legal battle.

Past Incidents Resurface

Adding to the pressure, a report by The Intercept revealed previously disclosed arrests tied to alcohol-related incidents during Patel's younger years. The details, drawn from a 2005 letter submitted during his application to the Florida Bar, describe two separate episodes.

In one instance, Patel was arrested for public intoxication as an underage college student after being removed from a basketball game. In another, while studying at Pace University, he was fined for public urination after a night out in New York City.

Patel acknowledged both incidents in his disclosure, stating they were 'not representative' of his usual behaviour. While the events are decades old, their resurfacing has contributed to the broader narrative surrounding his conduct.

More recently, Patel drew attention after being filmed celebrating with the US men's Olympic hockey team, where he enthusiastically chugged a beer following their gold medal win in Milan. He later described the moment as an expression of national pride.

A Pattern of Instability in Trump's Inner Circle

The uncertainty surrounding Patel reflects a broader pattern within Trump's administration, where turnover among senior officials has been frequent. From national security roles to Cabinet-level positions, departures have often come swiftly and with little warning.

Analysts note that Trump's leadership style prioritises loyalty and public perception, meaning officials facing sustained negative coverage may struggle to maintain their standing. In this context, Patel's situation appears increasingly precarious.

At the same time, supporters argue that Patel has been targeted by hostile media coverage and political opponents, suggesting that the controversies may be overstated. Whether that defence will resonate within the White House remains unclear.

What Happens Next?

For now, Patel remains in his post, and no official announcement has been made regarding his future. However, the language used by insiders—particularly the assertion that it is 'only a matter of time'—has intensified speculation across Washington.

If Patel were to be dismissed, it would mark another significant shift in an already volatile administration. It could also signal a renewed effort by Trump to tighten control over his Cabinet and minimise distractions ahead of key political challenges.

Until then, Patel's position hangs in the balance, with every new development likely to shape the final decision.