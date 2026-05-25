A reported Trump–Netanyahu public rift over Iran, including tense calls and conflicting briefings between Washington and Jerusalem, may have been deliberately staged to confuse Tehran ahead of possible future military moves, according to an Israeli security analyst cited in Fox News reporting.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were said to have projected disagreement while maintaining private coordination on Iran policy.

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Leaked Trump-Netanyahu Public Rift

The leaked material refers to multiple media leaks and anonymous briefings to journalists, mainly reported by outlets like Axios and picked up by others.

According to those reports, the key leaked claim was about a phone call between Trump and Netanyahu that became tense over Iran policy. The leak described the call as 'difficult' and suggested a sharp disagreement. Trump was leaning toward continuing diplomatic negotiations with Iran, while Netanyahu was pushing for a stronger military approach to hit Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure.

One widely repeated line from the leak was that a US source described Netanyahu as reacting extremely strongly after the call, with claims that 'his hair was on fire,' meaning he was alarmed or very frustrated. The leaks also suggested Israel felt it was being excluded from some US-led negotiations with Iran, especially talks involving intermediaries like Pakistan and Gulf states.

So in simple terms, the 'leak' was not classified files being released, but journalists quoting unnamed officials about a private Trump–Netanyahu call and disagreements over Iran strategy, which then created the impression of a public rift.

But by the weekend, both sides were again presenting a unified position on Iran, with Netanyahu posting on X that cooperation with the US remained strong and unchanged in its core aim of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

I spoke last night with President @realDonaldTrump about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.



I expressed my deep appreciation to President Trump for his unwavering… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 24, 2026

Kobi Michael, a security expert, said the public tension between Trump and Netanyahu might not have been a real argument. He suggested it could have been planned as a way to confuse Iran. By making it look like the US and Israel were not fully agreeing, it may have made Iran unsure about what would happen next or when any action might take place.

In his view, the 'disagreement' could be part of a strategy to keep Iran guessing, especially about whether the US would choose diplomacy or support a tougher military approach with Israel. He suggested that the two countries may be sending mixed public messages on purpose, even while still coordinating privately.

Iran Nuclear Talks From Washington and Jerusalem

The main issue was talks between the US and Iran about Iran's nuclear programme. These talks were happening through other countries acting as go-betweens.

Reports said Israel was not fully happy with the US plan, especially parts that involved slow, step-by-step negotiations with Iran instead of a tougher approach. But later, Israeli officials said their cooperation with the US was still strong. Netanyahu also repeated that Israel's main goal had not changed — stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

US officials also said they were still keeping Israel informed about the talks, including other regional issues like protecting key sea routes and trade lanes.

Public disagreement between countries is sometimes used as a tactic in international politics, but analysts say the speed of the change in tone between Trump and Netanyahu stood out.

Michael said that uncertainty can be useful in tense situations like nuclear talks or military planning. If Iran is unsure whether the US and Israel will choose diplomacy or force, it may change how it responds or prepares.

Currently, the negotiations are already happening in real time, and the reported Trump–Netanyahu tension took place while those talks were underway.