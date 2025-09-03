In a revelation that has captivated the internet, Senator Cory Booker has announced his engagement to Alexis Lewis, whose resemblance to his former partner has sparked widespread attention.

The New Jersey Democrat shared joyously on Instagram on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, that he and Lewis are engaged, displaying the moment with radiant beachside photos. The couple, who have been together for approximately a year and a half and live in Washington, D.C., now look forward to stepping into this new chapter as partners for life.

Social media quickly lit up with comparisons of Lewis to actress Rosario Dawson, Booker's ex, stirring a blend of admiration and amusement online.

Who is Alexis Lewis?

Lewis, 38, brings a stellar educational and professional pedigree to the relationship. She attended Sidwell Friends School and holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from New York University, followed by an MBA from Cornell University.

Her career spans public service and real estate. From 2017 to 2019, she served as Economic Policy Manager in the Los Angeles Mayor's Office of Economic Development, where she helped drive commercial development in South LA and co-led the Evolve Entertainment Fund.

Today, she serves as senior vice president of Investments at Brasa Capital Management in Los Angeles, a role that has earned her recognition as one of the city's top women leaders in real estate.

The Proposal and Public Reaction

Booker made the announcement alongside a vivid gallery of photographs capturing the moment of the proposal during a trip to Hawaii. In one photo, Booker is on one knee, presenting the ring; both are adorned in leis and beam with joy.

In an Instagram caption, he called Lewis 'one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life', crediting her with bringing emotional grounding and a sense of nurturing into his world.

Social media was alight with comments noting Lewis's resemblance to Rosario Dawson. One follower wrote, 'Congratulations... but you definitely have a type ... literally thought she was Rosario!' Another quipped, 'Could definitely be sisters!'

These observations underscore the human fascination with romantic echoes, especially when framed against a political figure with a high-profile past relationship.

Insider Glimpse into their Relationship

Booker and Lewis met on a blind date in 2024, according to his office. Within months, they were living together in Washington, D.C. Their connection was described as playful and authentic. Booker previously recounted a first-date moment when Lewis asked to see his TikTok 'For You' page, revealing that he is 'a nerd who loves food videos, animal videos.'

This engagement arrives at a politically significant moment. Booker, who has served as US senator for New Jersey since 2013 and gained distinction for a record-breaking 25-hour Senate filibuster earlier this year, may be poised for a continued rise on the national stage. Adding personal milestones to his public life may offer a narrative dimension he previously lacked.

Meanwhile, Lewis's professional identity as a high-achieving real estate investor and public servant add substance to the union far beyond mere romantic headline value. Her accomplishments stand on their own merit and suggest a union built on shared values of service, ambition and intellect.

Love, accomplished career, political gravitas and a surprising Hollywood echo.