Camilla Araujo, one of OnlyFans' highest-earning creators, is at the centre of fresh speculation after publicly suggesting she may be ready to leave the platform behind. The conversation exploded after a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) shared her staggering yearly earnings.

The speciation began when a repost on X (formerly Twitter) claimed: 'Model Camilla Araujo reveals that she's made $11M+ this year on her OF Page.'

Araujo replied:

Her blunt, unexpected comment immediately set social media alight. One follower told her: 'You got enough money to do whatever the hell you want to do!'

Another added: 'I don't blame you fam. Pivot to what makes you happy. You already accomplished a lot'

Her single sentence has fuelled widespread speculation that she may be preparing to move on from the platform that made her a multimillionaire, or may also be interpreted as going 'over' the said number in sales.

Araujo rose to global attention after a viral livestream in which she revealed she was earning up to $2 million a month on OnlyFans — a revelation that left streamer Adin Ross stunned and social media scrambling.

'That was a crazy moment because I didn't even plan to share it,' she told Where Is The Buzz. 'Since then, my numbers have gone up. I won't give the exact figure, but it's higher now.'

Born in the United States to Brazilian immigrant parents who arrived with just $300 (around £227), Araujo originally planned to become a doctor. Her trajectory shifted after she appeared in a MrBeast video, a moment she has often described as career-changing. That exposure pushed her fully into digital content creation, eventually bringing her millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

How She Built a Multi-Platform Empire

Following her viral livestream confession, Araujo shifted towards a more structured business model. She hired a management team, expanded across platforms and built multiple revenue streams.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, she has amassed more than $4 million in annual profit.

Her income sources include subscriptions, YouTube revenue, brand deals, livestreams, and social media marketing.

Her earnings are often compared to Hollywood actors such as Iain Armitage (approx. $6M) and Paul Mescal (approx. $5M). Araujo can match that in a matter of months.

Her early collaboration with MrBeast — whose net worth is estimated at around $1 billion — is widely cited as a turning point for her brand.

Is Camilla Araujo leaving OnlyFans?

Araujo has not announced an official departure from OnlyFans. However, her casual remark that she is 'kinda over it' has raised questions about her next chapter.

Her behaviour in recent months suggests she may be repositioning her public image.

She has recently increased her YouTube output, engaged more with mainstream lifestyle content, has been strengthening brand collaborations, and is expanding beyond adult content

Fans speculate she could pivot into fitness, beauty, presenting or a more general influencer-entertainment role. Others note she has earned enough to retire comfortably from OnlyFans if she chooses.

For now, her single sentence is the strongest hint that one of the platform's top creators is considering a major career shift — a move that could influence how other high-earning creators approach their long-term futures.