The third season of the HBO drama series Euphoria is coming to screens in 2026, with unconfirmed reports leaking of potential storylines that fans of the show may anticipate. Aside from Sydney Sweeney's character possibly having an OnlyFans page, the upcoming season may allegedly feature more nudity from the main cast.

These sensational rumours arrive as Euphoria is set to return with new episodes in the spring of 2026 after a nearly four-year-long hiatus. The lengthy wait, caused by Hollywood strikes and the tragic death of star Angus Cloud, may play a part in the way the show is allegedly going to bring back the attention of the audience.

Unverified Spoilers Circulate Online

A recent TikTok video from the account celebritea.blinds shared that the entire cast is allegedly going to be naked most of the time throughout the show's third season. They noted that if this is true, it remains to be seen if even Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett, is included in this. They added that because the show has been on hiatus since 2022, featuring more nudity from the entire cast may be how show creator Sam Levinson plans to bring the audience's attention back.

'Judging by the initial sneak peeks, it feels like everyone on the pay cable show will be naked at all times to try and get people to watch after the long absence,' according to the blind item first shared on 26 November.

Aside from the potential nudity, Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard may be on OnlyFans for Season 3. Nothing else is revealed about this potential plot point. Similar to the previous claim, this has yet to be confirmed.

What We Know About Season 3

Euphoria Season 3 is confirmed to have a time jump, bringing the characters out of high school, which may explain the potential career choice for Cassie. Production began in Los Angeles on 10 February 2025 and wrapped in November 2025. The upcoming season is set to have eight episodes and is likely going to be the show's final season.

The show's long-awaited return follows significant industry-wide delays, including the 2023 Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes that halted countless productions. The show's timeline was also impacted by creator Sam Levinson's work on the controversial HBO series The Idol.

HBO Head of Drama Francesca Orsi told Deadline that the end has been discussed. 'I don't think anything is over until it's over, but it's been discussed that this is the end,' she said. 'I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters' whole narrative.'

Returning and Departing Cast Members

Much of the main cast will also be returning to their roles for the upcoming season. This includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), and Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard). Colman Domingo will also be returning to guest star, while Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry are promoted to series regulars.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace are joining the show as series regulars.

However, several key actors will not be returning. Angus Cloud, who played the beloved character Fezco, tragically passed away in July 2023. His absence will undoubtedly be a central theme of the new season.

Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez) will not be returning for Euphoria Season 3, citing creative differences. Storm Reid (Gia Bennett) will also not be returning for the final season, as will Austin Abrams, who played Ferreira's on-screen boyfriend Ethan Daley.