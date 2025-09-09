Josh Dun, the Grammy-winning drummer best known for his role in the band Twenty One Pilots, is preparing to become a first-time father with wife Debby Ryan. The couple announced on 7 September 2025 that they are expecting their first child together. Their relationship spans over a decade, from an early date in 2013 to a private wedding and a growing family. But despite being in the public eye, just what do we know about the man?

Born on 18 June 1988 in Columbus, Ohio, Joshua William Dun grew up in a family of five. He began his musical journey with trumpet lessons before teaching himself to play drums by mimicking beats from albums on an electronic drum kit. He later worked at Guitar Center, before meeting Chris Salih, the drummer who introduced him to future bandmate Tyler Joseph.

Dun joined Twenty One Pilots just before the release of their second album Regional at Best in 2011. He did not play on the album but was credited in the liner notes. The band signed with Fueled by Ramen in 2012, and their third album Vessel reached number 21 on the Billboard 200.

Breakthrough with Twenty One Pilots

Dun and Joseph's fourth album Blurryface, released on 17 May 2015, featured the hit single Stressed Out, which won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2017. The music video was filmed at Dun's childhood home and has over 3 billion views on YouTube. The duo continued to release successful albums, including Trench (2018), Scaled and Icy (2021), and Clancy (2024), followed by the upcoming Breach, due in September 2025.

In 2024, Dun made his directorial debut with the video for Backslide. The band announced their eighth studio album Breach on 21 May 2025, and its first single The Contract was released on 12 June.

Meeting Debby Ryan: How It Started

Josh Dun and Disney actress Debby Ryan first met through a mutual friend. They began dating in 2013 and went Instagram official in September that year. Ryan later revealed that Dun wore a bowtie on their first date and that they quickly formed a close bond.

Though their relationship had periods of separation, they later got engaged in a New Zealand treehouse in December 2018. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Austin, Texas, on 31 December 2019, planning the wedding in just 28 days.

Quiet Wedding, Public Lives

The couple confirmed their marriage in a Vogue interview in May 2020, explaining that the sudden death of Ryan's former co-star Cameron Boyce influenced their decision to move quickly. Dun described the wedding as the 'perfect balance' and said he remembered every moment.

Since then, the couple have occasionally shared glimpses of their life together. They live in a custom-built home in Columbus, Ohio, which was featured by Architectural Digest in March 2023. The house includes a sculpted bust of Dwayne Johnson and a basement boxing ring, reflecting Dun's interests.

Becoming Parents

On 7 September 2025, Ryan and Dun announced on Instagram that they are expecting a child. Their post included a sonogram and a photo of Dun with his hand on Ryan's bump, captioned: 'dun&dun +one'. It marks the start of a new chapter for the long-time couple.

Dun has spoken about his love for Ryan on several occasions, calling her the 'love of my life' and writing in 2021 that she makes his life 'infinitely better'. The couple made their red carpet debut as husband and wife at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Personal Life and Values

Dun is known to be a private person despite his fame. He shares a strong bond with Tyler Joseph, his bandmate, and the two have matching tattoos to honour their fans in Columbus. Dun is also a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He has two sisters and a brother and is of partial Japanese descent. Despite global success, Dun and Ryan continue to call Ohio home, a decision they say reflects their desire to build a life rooted in family and familiarity.