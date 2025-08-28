Emma Heming Willis has made the agonising decision to move her husband Bruce Willis into a second home with round-the-clock care, igniting fierce online backlash from netizens who accused her of getting rid of 'the inconvenience'.

In a candid interview with Diane Sawyer that aired on 26 August 2025 and streamed on Hulu and Disney+, Emma Heming Willis revealed that her husband, Bruce Willis, now lives in a nearby one-storey home with 24-hour caregivers, a move made for the sake of their young daughters.

The decision, she explained, was rooted in providing a child-friendly environment tailored to the girls' needs, not Bruce's declining cognitive condition. The disclosure prompted a wave of netizen criticism, with one commenter decrying: 'She got rid of the inconvenience.'

A Difficult Decision Made for the Children

Emma Heming Willis described the move as 'one of the hardest decisions' she has ever faced. Diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023 following a retirement due to aphasia, Bruce Willis now lives separately to ensure safety and calm, as noise and stimulation can aggravate his symptoms.

The one-storey second home, located nearby, enables their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, to visit frequently, notably for breakfast and dinner.

Emma emphasised that Bruce 'would want that for our daughters... in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs'. She acknowledged the emotional toll, telling Sawyer that though 'Bruce is still very mobile' and 'in really great health overall, it's just his brain that is failing him,' she and the family have adapted to maintain connection in meaningful ways.

Netizen Outcry and Comparisons

Online reaction was swift and scathing. Commenters in the article's comment section included Mary Lamb, who wrote:

'Wow. With Bruce's money, they could afford 24-hour nursing. Shameful of her. He would want the house to be dedicated to the daughters' needs, not his, she says! ... Wow. She got rid of the inconvenience.'

Netizens also drew comparisons with the late Tony Bennett's wife, pointing out that his Alzheimer's diagnosis did not lead to living separately, implying a standard of loyalty and co-presence they felt Emma lacked. Many questioned why Bruce could not simply remain within one home in a dedicated room, preserving familiarity and comfort.

Such criticism overlooks the delicate balance Emma strives for, as she shared, the family once stopped hosting playdates and sleepovers at their home after realising noise triggered agitation in Bruce, prompting a period of isolation by design.

Despite the public outrage, the story stresses the struggle of caregiving under devastating circumstances. Emma spoke of still seeing 'the twinkle in his eye', his hearty laugh, and brief flashes of personality, moments that transport her emotionally, even amid dementia's cruel progression.

Emma's forthcoming memoir, 'The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path,' due out on 9 September 2025, promises to unpack her caregiving journey and offer support to others navigating similar challenges.

Living Apart to Stay Together?

The relocation of Bruce Willis to a nearby second home was not a matter of convenience, but of creating environments that serve different family needs. His current residence affords calm, accessible care, while his daughters still maintain routine presence, denoting resilience rather than rejection.

Emma's advocacy work has also shone a light on the often-overlooked burdens caregivers bear. In March 2025, she reflected on the tragic death of Gene Hackman, whose wife's passing left him unattended, asserting that 'carers need care, too,' accentuating the critical need for support systems.