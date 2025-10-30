As the Los Angeles Dodgers chase another championship in the 2025 World Series, one familiar face remains impossible to miss behind home plate — Mary Hart.

Now 74, the former Entertainment Tonight host has been a fixture at Dodger Stadium for more than four decades. Hence, her iconic presence this season has brought back attention to her life, career and to the 40-year-old tradition of showing up as a supporter.

A 40-Year Love Story With Baseball

Mary Hart's enduring connection to the Dodgers began in 1979, when she met the late Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda at an exhibition game while working as a bat girl for the Hollywood Stars. When Lasorda asked about her ambitions, she revealed her dream of singing the national anthem at a Dodgers game.

Great to see Mary Hart on my TV every night.

Feels like high school. pic.twitter.com/d2bw4o2Znm — Kevin O’Neill (@KevinBuffalo) October 30, 2025

Within a month, he helped make that happen, and the moment created a lifelong bond between Hart and the team. From that point on, she became a fixture at the ballpark, often seen in her front-row seat directly behind home plate.

In 2025, as the World Series returned to Los Angeles, so did she, cheering from the same spot she's occupied for decades.

Who is Mary Hart?

Born Mary Johanna Harum in Madison, South Dakota, in 1950, Hart first entered the public eye as Miss South Dakota in 1970 before becoming a semi-finalist in the Miss America pageant. Her broadcasting career began modestly, working in regional television before moving to Los Angeles in the late 1970s.

In 1982, she became the host of Entertainment Tonight, a role she held until 2011. During her tenure, Hart became one of the most recognisable figures in American television, known for her poise, warm interviewing style, and signature smile. Her 29-year run made her a pioneer of entertainment journalism.

Yet, even at the height of her fame, her loyalty to the Dodgers never wavered. Cameras frequently found her in the crowd during high-profile games, keeping up her tradition alive.

Net Worth And Family Life

According to industry estimates, Mary Hart's net worth is around $120 million. Reports suggest that her wealth reflects a career spanning television, brand endorsements, and property investments. In 1989, she married film producer Burt Sugarman, best known for creating the 1970s music programme The Midnight Special. The couple have one son, Alec 'AJ' Sugarman, who has worked in US politics.

The pair live primarily in Los Angeles but also own homes in Montana and Palm Desert, balancing Hollywood life with quieter escapes.

Why Her Tradition Still Resonates

In a world where celebrity allegiances often shift with the spotlight, Mary Hart's loyalty stands as something rare. During her recent interview with KLTA, Hart shared her thoughts on the Dodgers making it to the 2025 World Series, and she had only praise for the team.

She said, 'Last year, when Freddie Freamn hit that home run I never think that we could see anything better..... But last friday when Shohei Ohtani hit that home run it was a collective 'Are you kidding me?'

As the Dodgers pursue glory once more, Hart continues to remain in her signature seat, smiling and cheering as she has for nearly half a century. Hart was also joined by other celebrities, including Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Jack Black, Rob Lowe, Steve Carell, and more.