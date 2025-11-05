Natálie Puškinová, a 21-year-old student, certified scuba diver, and passionate environmental advocate from the Czech Republic, has been crowned Miss Earth 2025.

Her victory at the 25th annual pageant, held in Manila on 5 November, cemented her role as the newest global ambassador for climate action and sustainability. Puškinová's win is the second for her country in the pageant's history.

A Background in Advocacy and Resilience

Puškinová's background is a blend of academia, entrepreneurship, and hands-on environmental work. She is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Public Relations at Charles University in Prague. More importantly, she is a certified scuba diver with a profound dedication to ocean conservation.

Her personal advocacy is rooted in a deep sense of purpose. During the Top 8 segment, when asked about the word 'parenthood,' Puškinová shared a personal and touching story about losing her father at the age of 16.

She said that losing him changed her life completely, but she continues to find the strength to fight for her dreams and the environment, knowing her father watches her from above. This sincerity and strength resonated strongly with the judges and the audience.

Key Environmental Initiatives

The new Miss Earth is actively involved in two significant initiatives that showcase her commitment to practical environmental change:

'From Plate to Planet': Puškinová leads this initiative, which focuses on the critical issue of food waste reduction and its overall environmental impact. This addresses a major sustainability challenge from a practical, consumer-level perspective.

Mini Academy: She is developing this youth-led EU Solidarity Corps program. The Academy offers workshops designed to inspire sustainable living among young people through education, fostering empathy, and encouraging proactive action.

In the final Question and Answer segment, Puškinová showcased both her conviction and diplomatic skill. When asked about Bill Gates' proposal to divert resources from climate change to disease and hunger, she refused to choose, saying they face the same issues together and if they unite, they can prevent both.

She captivated the Filipino audience by ending her response with a compelling message in the Filipino language: 'protektahan natin ang kalikasan,' which means, 'Let's protect nature.'

The New Elemental Court

Puškinová's elemental court consists of three other advocates who will travel and champion environmental causes alongside her:

Miss Earth Air 2025 : Sóldís Ívarsdóttir (Iceland)

: Sóldís Ívarsdóttir (Iceland) Miss Earth Water 2025 : Mu Anh Trinh (Vietnam)

: Mu Anh Trinh (Vietnam) Miss Earth Fire 2025: Waree Ngamkham (Thailand)

The Miss Earth pageant, established in 2001, is celebrated for providing a global platform for its winners to become true environmental ambassadors.

Puškinová's blend of personal resilience, academic focus, and direct involvement in environmental projects makes her a compelling figure ready to champion the 'Beauties For A Cause' mandate globally.