KEY POINTS Yoshinobu Yamamoto won the World Series MVP, boosting interest in his personal life.

Fans long speculated about a romance between Yamamoto and model Niki Niwa.

The rumour began after the pair were spotted in Beverly Hills in 2024.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is ending his season as one of the most talked-about men in baseball, not only for his record-breaking performance on the mound but for the woman some fans believe he might be dating.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star, who capped off his postseason with a historic two-game stretch and a World Series MVP trophy, has found himself at the centre of a social media storm linking him to Japanese model and reality star Niki Niwa.

But despite weeks of online speculation, fan theories and paparazzi chatter, there is little real evidence the Japanese ace and the influencer are romantically involved. In fact, recent clues suggest they were never together at all.

Where the Rumour Began

The gossip mill first started turning in late 2024, when Yamamoto and Niwa were filmed strolling through a Beverly Hills shopping district. The short clip was enough to send Japanese and American fan forums into overdrive.

At the time, Yamamoto had just relocated to Los Angeles and was under intense media scrutiny. Fans eager to know everything about the quiet new superstar began pointing out supposed 'matching' posts on their social media accounts.

However, the trail soon went cold. Niwa continued posting her usual mix of travel and luxury content, with no signs of a relationship. Yamamoto, meanwhile, remained laser-focused on baseball and refused to comment on his personal life.

The Hong Kong Clue That Ended It

The speculation effectively fizzled out in 2025 when Niwa was seen enjoying a girls' holiday in Hong Kong while Yamamoto was busy pitching in the National League Division Series.

Fans immediately noticed the timing. If a relationship had existed, it was clearly not an active one. Yamamoto's silence on the subject further convinced followers that the entire story was more wishful thinking than fact.

Niwa is no stranger to celebrity gossip. She was previously rumoured to be dating Japanese actor-singer Tomohisa Yamashita, although that pairing was never confirmed either.

Who Is Niki Niwa?

Niwa, 28, has built her career on style and substance. Born in Kobe, she first gained attention on Instagram in the mid-2010s before transitioning into modelling and television. Her breakout came on the hit Netflix reality series Terrace House: Aloha State, where her calm demeanour and effortless charm made her a fan favourite.

She later appeared in the romantic drama Peanut Butter Sandwich, playing a driven young executive navigating love and career in modern Japan.

Off-screen, Niwa has amassed nearly 800,000 Instagram followers and worked with top brands including Dior Beauty, Valentino Beauty, Lancôme, and Takami. In 2023, she also fronted a high-profile campaign for Aston Martin.

Splitting her time between Tokyo, Los Angeles and global fashion hubs, she continues to share glimpses of her glamorous lifestyle through sun-drenched travel shots and immaculate styling.

Why Yoshinobu Yamamoto Stays Silent

If Yamamoto does have a love life, he keeps it entirely private, and that seems intentional. Like many Japanese athletes, he draws a strict line between his professional and personal worlds to maintain focus and discipline.

His results speak for themselves. The 26-year-old's dominant season with the Dodgers ended with him lifting the Willie Mays World Series MVP Award, solidifying his reputation as one of baseball's brightest talents.

For Yamamoto, success on the field remains the only story that matters.

The Verdict

So are Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Niki Niwa dating? All signs point to no. They may have crossed paths socially, but the romance appears to exist only in the imaginations of fans.

For now, Yamamoto is committed to the Dodgers, not dating rumours. Niwa continues to build her global profile, untouched by the speculation that surrounds her.

The internet loves a power-couple fantasy, but this one seems destined for the 'almost-but-not-quite' pile. In the end, both stars have something far more valuable than gossip: success, freedom and a future that keeps the world watching.