Peter Thiel, billionaire co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, has been named in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files alongside Elon Musk and Steve Bannon, a former advisor to Donald Trump.

The records list planned meetings, though none are confirmed, and note Epstein's $40 million (£29.8 million) investment in Thiel's Valar Ventures.

What Are the Epstein Files?

The latest batch of 8,544 pages includes schedules, call logs and notes from Epstein's estate. They form part of a wider release overseen by the House Oversight Committee, which Democrats say is intended to increase transparency.

Epstein died in 2019 in a New York jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His documents continue to attract scrutiny due to his ties with political, business and cultural elites.

Republicans have accused Democrats of selectively disclosing files to damage opponents, while Democrats insist redactions are necessary to protect privacy and security.

Thiel, Musk and Bannon Named in Schedules

The newly released documents include several notable entries:

Elon Musk was listed in December 2014 with a note asking whether a trip to Epstein's island was still happening. Musk has denied visiting the island.

Peter Thiel was scheduled for a lunch with Epstein in November 2017. There is no record confirming the meeting took place.

Steve Bannon, a former strategist to Donald Trump, appeared in a February 2019 entry for a planned breakfast. He has not publicly responded.

The references illustrate Epstein's attempts to maintain connections with influential figures across politics and technology. No wrongdoing is alleged against those named.

Peter Thiel's Financial Ties to Epstein

Separate from the schedules, Epstein is reported to have invested $40 million (£29.8 million) in Valar Ventures, a venture capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel. The stake is said to have grown into one of the largest remaining assets in Epstein's estate.

The investment has drawn attention from lawmakers. Senator Ron Wyden has pressed the US Treasury to disclose Epstein's financial records. He has introduced the Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act (PETRA), legislation designed to compel the release of all Treasury documents related to Epstein.

Political Reactions in Washington

The latest disclosures have intensified partisan divisions. Democrats argue that releasing Epstein's files in stages is vital for public accountability. Republicans contend the process is designed to highlight figures linked to their party while delaying materials that may involve Democrats.

The House Oversight Committee has pledged to continue releasing redacted files in rolling production until all materials are reviewed.

What Remains Unclear in the Epstein Files

While the documents provide new references to Thiel, Musk and Bannon, they do not confirm whether the scheduled meetings took place. The full extent of Epstein's financial ties to Thiel's ventures also remains uncertain and continues to be examined by lawmakers.

The Department of Justice and FBI have previously stated they found no credible evidence of a so-called client list. Still, with further documents expected, scrutiny of Epstein's network of contacts and investments is set to continue, with analysts noting that additional disclosures could shed more light on the scope of his influence across political, financial and technological circles.