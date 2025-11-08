KEY POINTS Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo return in Wicked 2

Fans split as Wicked sequel unveils new tracks

The magic of Wicked is back, and this time it is soaring higher than ever.

The record-smashing Broadway phenomenon, whose first film adaptation has now grossed $755.9 million (£590 million) worldwide, is returning to the big screen with two brand-new original songs never heard on stage.

Fans will hear Glinda reflect on the girl she once was, while Elphaba bares her soul in a powerful new ballad for the people of Oz when 'Wicked: For Good' premieres on 21 November 2025.

From Broadway Hit to Box-Office Giant

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the visionary behind Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, Wicked became the highest-grossing film ever based on a Broadway musical, overtaking Mamma Mia!'s $611.5 million (£477 million) haul.

It also scored 10 Oscar nominations, including nods for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, ultimately winning Best Costume Design and Best Production Design at this year's Academy Awards.

The upcoming sequel, retitled Wicked: For Good (previously Wicked Part Two), adapts the second act of the original stage musical and continues the story of Glinda the Good and the emerald-skinned Elphaba Thropp, two friends turned rivals divided by power, politics and love in the Land of Oz.

Variety's Peter Debruge praised the franchise's unapologetic theatricality, writing: 'Unlike several recent tuners that tried to hide their musical dimension, "Wicked" embraces its identity the way Elphaba does her emerald skin, and that confidence makes all the difference.'

Two New Songs for Oz

The sequel's original songs, 'No Place Like Home' and 'Girl in the Bubble', were unveiled during NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night TV special.

In 'No Place Like Home', Elphaba delivers a haunting reflection on being cast out by the very people she tried to protect. Meanwhile, Glinda takes centre stage in 'Girl in the Bubble', a bittersweet show-stopper about living a picture-perfect life that feels anything but.

The Cast Returns

Most of the first film's cast reprises their roles: Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. Producers Marc Platt and David Stone return alongside writers Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Chu, whose sequel to Crazy Rich Asians (China Rich Girlfriend) is still in development, directs again, promising even grander visuals and a darker emotional arc.

Divided Fans but Sky-High Expectations

While excitement is building, not everyone is convinced lightning will strike twice. Some users on X, formerly Twitter, predict Wicked: For Good will struggle to match its predecessor's box-office power.

@SenoraMacabra wrote: 'People are so done with Cynthia Erivo that "Wicked For Good" will flop, I'm afraid!' while @T0MMYC_ posted: 'I feel like "Wicked For Good" is going to flop really bad.'

Yet others argue that Wicked's phenomenal run, its Oscar glory and its enduring global fan base virtually guarantee another smash. Even The Oxford Student's mixed review of the first film conceded the franchise remains 'a dazzling spectacle audiences can't look away from.'

People are so done with Cynthia Erivo that Wicked for Good will flop, I'm afraid !!! — ChicaMacabra (@SenoraMacabra) October 13, 2025

I feel like wicked for good is going to flop really bad😭 — t (@T0MMYC_) September 18, 2025

A Spell That Still Works

Whether Wicked: For Good repeats its predecessor's $755.9 million (£590 million) success or not, one thing is certain: the world is not done with Oz.

With brand-new songs, returning stars and another cinematic spectacle on the horizon, audiences are already counting down the days until they can defy gravity all over again.