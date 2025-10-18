On June 2, 2023, in Ocala, Florida, 35-year-old mother of four Ajike 'AJ' Shantrell Owens was fatally shot through a closed door by her neighbour, Susan Lorincz, who claimed self-defence under Florida's controversial Stand Your Ground law.

Now, Netflix's chilling new documentary The Perfect Neighbor, released on October 17, revisits the tragedy that gripped America. Through bodycam footage, 911 calls, and interrogation tapes, it unravels years of tension between two women living side by side — and asks a haunting question: who was the real 'perfect neighbor'?

Netflix Documentary Style: Letting Evidence Speak

The Perfect Neighbor stands out for its raw and unfiltered storytelling. The documentary avoids narration and interviews, relying entirely on police and surveillance footage. Viewers see the events unfold through body-worn cameras, 911 recordings and interrogation videos.

Director Geeta Gandbhir used public records to piece together the case, allowing the audience to interpret the events without mediation.

The film first premiered at Sundance 2025, where it received critical acclaim for its stark portrayal of race, fear and the law. Netflix acquired the global rights soon after, making it available to millions of viewers who continue to debate its meaning and message.

Who Are The 'Perfect' Neighbours

Ajike Owens was a Black single mother raising four children in Marion County, Florida. Her neighbour, Susan Lorincz, was a white woman in her late 50s.

Tensions between the two women built over several years. Lorincz frequently complained to the police about Owens' children playing near her property and reportedly used racial slurs during confrontations.

In one incident, Lorincz allegedly threw a roller skate toward one of the children, hitting them on the foot, and later swung an umbrella at another.

Records indicate multiple 911 calls made by Lorincz reporting trespassing or noise, but authorities did little to resolve the escalating conflict. The lack of intervention would later become a focal point of public criticism and a central theme in the documentary.

What Happened Behind a Locked Door

On the night of 2 June 2023, Owens went to Lorincz's home to confront her about the disputes involving her children. She knocked on the front door, which remained closed and locked. Moments later, Lorincz fired a single shot through the door, striking Owens in the chest. The mother of four collapsed outside her neighbour's home as her children screamed nearby.

Lorincz called 911 shortly after the shooting, claiming she feared for her life. Police arrived to find Owens gravely injured. She was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead soon after. The tragedy shocked the local community and drew national attention, sparking renewed debate about Florida's controversial self-defence laws.

Trial, Verdict and Legal Context

Lorincz was arrested several days later and charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and assault. During her trial, she maintained that she acted out of fear and cited Florida's 'Stand Your Ground' statute. Prosecutors argued that Owens posed no imminent threat and that Lorincz's actions were unjustified.

In August 2024, a jury found Lorincz guilty of manslaughter. She was sentenced in November 2024 to 25 years in prison. The court ruled that her use of deadly force was unnecessary and inconsistent with the law's intent.