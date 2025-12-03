The world of pageantry, often viewed through a veil of glamour and polished smiles, has been ripped open by a storm of controversy centring on the newly crowned Miss Universe.

In a sensational move that pits one of the industry's most powerful figures against the reigning titleholder, Miss Grand International (MGI) president Nawat Itsaragrisil has filed a criminal complaint against Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch.

This legal drama, rooted in allegations of 'repeated defamatory statements', signals a dramatic new chapter in the ongoing pageant wars and threatens to overshadow Bosch's entire reign.

The Escalating Feud Between Nawat Itsaragrisil and Miss Universe 2025

The legal action, which became public after MGI posted a four-page police incident report on its social media, confirms that Nawat personally appeared at the Wat Phraya Krai Police Station in Bangkok on November 12 to lodge the complaint.

The stakes are extraordinarily high, alleging that Bosch made false public statements which have damaged Nawat Itsaragrisil's reputation both in Thailand and internationally.

This stunning feud stems from a confrontation that occurred early in the competition—specifically, on the second day of the Miss Universe 2025 pageant. Nawat Itsaragrisil confronted Bosch, then a delegate, over her refusal to participate in a sponsored shoot.

The disagreement quickly escalated, culminating in Bosch's highly publicised walkout. She was soon followed by the then-reigning queen Victoria Theilvig, and several other beauty queens, adding immediate fuel to the fire.

It was during the aftermath of this confrontation that Bosch allegedly made the statement that sparked the lawsuit, publicly claiming Nawat had called her a 'dumbhead'. The MGI chief, a formidable and often outspoken personality in the industry, has categorically denied the accusation.

Miss Grand International's Serious Allegations Against Fatima Bosch

The MGI organisation has issued a firm and extensive statement, doubling down on the severity of the legal action. The police report confirms the official filing of the complaint in Thailand, sending a clear message that the organisation will pursue all available avenues for legal recourse.

The caption accompanying the document read: 'Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil has formally filed a criminal complaint against Ms. Fatima Bosch Fernandez in Thailand on 12 November 2025. If any further defamatory actions are discovered, additional legal action will be taken to the fullest extent of the law.'

MGI's latest statement forcefully reiterated that audio recordings from the room prove Nawat never used the offensive term 'dumbhead'. Instead, the organisation maintains the MGI head was heard using the word 'damage' as part of a warning regarding her actions.

The accusation, therefore, centres on Bosch's conduct immediately following the incident. The organisation claims she knowingly misrepresented the facts for personal gain.

The statement continued, laying the blame for the public fallout squarely on the new Miss Universe 2025: 'However, when Ms. Fatima Bosch Fernandez walked out of the room, she immediately made a false accusation in front of the media by publicly claiming otherwise. Even after she later became aware of the facts, she did not apologise to Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil. Instead, she continued to falsely accuse him in multiple interviews, seemingly for personal gain and to justify herself throughout the competition-after which she was ultimately crowned Miss Universe, as everyone is aware,' MGI stated.

Furthermore, MGI accused Bosch of 'misrepresenting the incident' across media platforms even after her coronation. In a chilling warning aimed at media organisations, MGI made it clear that they are monitoring coverage of the story and advised outlets to exercise extreme caution in reporting the incident, as 'failure to do so may result in legal action against such media entities as co-conspirators in defamation.

' The seriousness of this warning underscores the high-stakes legal environment now surrounding the title.

The Widespread Miss Universe 2025 Controversy

The criminal complaint against Fatima Bosch is not the only cloud hanging over the Miss Universe 2025 title. Bosch herself has been forced to defend her win amid widespread speculation that her victory was 'predetermined' due to her father's alleged business ties with the pageant organisation's president, Raul Rocha.

She has declared she is keen on keeping her title until the end of her reign, making headlines with her defiant posture.

Adding layers of complexity to the drama is Nawat Itsaragrisil's surprising dual role in the pageant landscape. While he remains the president of Miss Grand International (MGI)—a direct and powerful rival to the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO)—he also simultaneously holds the position of MUO's Vice President for Asiana and recently acquired the local Miss Universe franchise for five years.

This unprecedented conflict of interest makes the criminal complaint against a sitting Miss Universe queen all the more explosive.

The controversy surrounding Miss Universe 2025 has also extended to the broader organisation, with weeks following the coronation marked by a series of resignations affecting key figures, including judges, national directors, and even contestants.

This sustained public crisis suggests the pageant is grappling with profound internal upheaval. The legal pursuit of Fatima Bosch by Nawat Itsaragrisil now places a critical spotlight on the transparency and future direction of one of the world's most famous beauty competitions.