The suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been identified as 22-year-old scholar at Utah State University, Tyler Robinson and is in custody after his father contacted authorities, bringing an end to a nationwide FBI-led manhunt that drew thousands of tips and widespread media coverage.

US President Donald Trump gave a flurry of updates on the manhunt for the shooter of Charlie Kirk. The detention followed the FBI's appeal to the public to help identify a person of interest revealed through an X post. Tyler Robinson has not yet revealed his motive for the assassination.

About Suspect, His Detainment, and the Kirk Video

Robinson, a Utah resident, has two younger brothers, and he and his family often go on family vacations, as per his family's social media profiles. Some notably celebrate the alleged killer's entry into college.

He was taken into custody at 23:00 local time in southern Utah on Thursday evening. Robinson resides in a $600,000 home with six bedrooms in Washington, Utah, roughly 260 miles south of Kirk's assassination.

At the time of writing, Trump revealed via FOX that they have the suspect in custody. He also told the outlet that 'someone very close' to the suspect turned him in.

The suspect reportedly went to 'the father', who in turn reported him to a US marshal. The person who recognised the suspect is presumably a person of faith, a minister.

To clarify, Trump said that the father, 'namely his father', got involved. This allowed Trump and company to intervene and 'go in'.

As per Trump, the suspect is aged 28 or 29. Before this, authorities believed that the person of interest was 'of college age'.

When asked about his thoughts on a future trial, Trump urged speedy processing. In addition, he expressed hopes that the killer would incur the death penalty.

Before revealing details about the suspect and his detainment, Trump paid tribute to the late Kirk. The president said he was 'like a son' to him, acknowledging his brilliance and eagerness to help him with TikTok.

Trump applauded him, saying that Republicans usually never win young voters over. 'I've never seen young people go to one person like they did to Charlie,' he added.

FBI's Appeal for Aid in Public Manhunt a Day Prior

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

— FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

Before Trump's updates on the Kirk assassination, the FBI was able to identify a person of interest. The federal agency urged the public to assist in gaining more information on the suspect.

The suspect can be seen sporting a cap, shades, a black tee, and a backpack. Within hours of the FBI's post via X, the internet erupted with theories and leads.

Claims ranged from vanishing private jets to cryptic posts that seemingly hinted at Kirk's death prior to his arrival. The nationwide manhunt culminated in footage of the suspect shared by FOX News this morning.

Footage of Suspect Leaving Crime Scene Revealed

Aside from the photos shared by the FBI, FOX posted a YouTube video that showed the suspect leaving the roof of the Losee Centre. The alleged shooter can be seen running away from his vantage point and jumping off the roof of the building's opposite end.

The authorities also found imprints at the shooter's location and were able to recover a weapon stationed near campus. Before this, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said they received over 7,000 leads and tips.

The 'record-amount' of digital tips gave Cox the confidence to say 'more than anything, we are going to catch this person'. Utah was supported by 20 federal, state, and law enforcement partners working shoulder-to-shoulder to find the killer.

In addition, FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy arrived in Utah to help oversee ground operations. At the time of writing, Patel is set to address the public via a press conference to provide more updates.

Bottom Line

Tyler Robinson's arrest marks a breakthrough in the investigation into Charlie Kirk's killing. While the motive remains unclear, authorities credit a surge of public tips and the cooperation of Robinson's father for bringing the suspect into custody. Officials say more updates will follow as the case develops.