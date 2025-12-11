The global crypto industry is entering a new era as Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, appoints its cofounder Yi He as co-CEO.

Her rise immediately reshaped the conversation around Binance, partly because of her long personal and professional relationship with former CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ. It also sparked questions about how the leadership shift will influence the platform's future.

A Leadership Shake-Up With Deep Roots

The announcement, confirmed by CNBC, places Yi He alongside current acting CEO Richard Teng. The move marks Binance's most significant internal restructuring since Teng replaced CZ after his 2023 guilty plea related to US money-laundering violations. Teng brings long experience in financial regulation, while Yi He represents the company's entrepreneurial origin story.

Teng praised her contributions, noting that she helped drive growth across multiple business units from Binance's earliest days. Binance later described her as central to its vision, culture and user-focused strategy. Her influence inside the exchange has long been known, yet her move into a formal leadership role now draws more attention than ever.

The Woman Behind the Most Powerful Figure

Yi He has been a visible force behind CZ for a decade, both privately and professionally. During CZ's federal case in 2024, she wrote a public letter identifying herself as his business partner and the mother of his three children. She described meeting him in 2014 while working at OKCoin, where she recruited him, long before Binance became a global powerhouse.

Reports cited by CNBC outline her role as a strategic advisor and occasional public defender for CZ during periods of scrutiny, including US investigations. She maintained a lower public profile than him, yet wielded wide authority across marketing, investment decisions and customer strategy.

According to past reporting, Yi He once worked as a talk-show host in China before entering the crypto industry. Her career shift led her to help build Binance from a start-up into the dominant player it is today.

A Pivotal Moment for Binance

The timing of her appointment is attracting just as much interest as the role itself. Binance is still navigating regulatory pressure around the world and managing the reputational fallout from CZ's criminal case. His recent pardon by former President Donald Trump added a dramatic twist and reignited debate around the platform's future.

Industry analysts told Fortune that appointing Yi He ensures continuity during a sensitive transition. She has been involved in nearly every major decision at Binance, yet her responsibilities were often undetailed in public disclosures.

Her presence beside Teng also signals a dual-leadership model combining regulatory discipline with founder-level institutional knowledge.

Federal Scrutiny and a Complex History

Yi He's ascent comes with significant attention from regulators. US investigators previously examined her communications during broader probes into Binance's anti-money-laundering practices and the origins of its US affiliate. While she has not faced charges, documents revealed her proximity to decisions that shaped Binance's compliance approach.

Her new position makes her one of the most powerful women in global finance and certainly the most influential woman in cryptocurrency.

What Her Leadership Means for Crypto

The reaction across the industry ranges from cautious optimism to intense curiosity. Supporters argue that she understands Binance's long-term strategy better than anyone besides CZ. Others are watching closely to see whether her partnership with Teng brings stability or deepens the perception that Binance remains tied to its founder's shadow.

Yi He's public statement promised balanced leadership, with a focus on responsible expansion and innovation. As she steps into the spotlight after years of shaping Binance behind the scenes, the crypto world is preparing for a new phase of influence from one of its most enigmatic figures.