A widow from New York has fulfilled her late husband's dream by donating their family's towering Norway Spruce to become the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, in a tribute that has touched hearts across America.

Judy Russ watched as the 75-foot tree that had stood on her East Greenbush property for nearly eight decades was carefully lowered onto a flatbed lorry on 6 November. The moment was made even more poignant when a rare bald eagle soared overhead.

'It just made us feel like Dan was there,' Judy told NBC New York. 'If he was ever going to send some kind of symbol that he was guiding this tree out, giving us his blessing, giving the family's blessing, it would be a bald eagle.'

Dan Russ, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 32, had long believed the magnificent spruce belonged at Rockefeller Center. He'd often joke about needing to hire a crane just to decorate it for Christmas.

A Tree Rooted in Family History

The Norway Spruce was planted nearly 80 years ago by Dan's great-grandparents, Edward and Mattie May Doran. It witnessed five generations of the Russ family grow beneath its branches.

Dan's grandfather was born in the house's living room. His parents and later his sister were married on the property near the tree. When Dan and Judy moved into the family home in 2017, they welcomed their son Liam as the fifth generation to live under its shade.

'This family tree, rooted in so much family history, gets to be what everyone comes and celebrates under this year,' Judy said. 'We're so happy that we get to share a piece of our family with the world.'

The couple had met at a Halloween party in 2006, with Dan dressed as MC Hammer and Judy as a footballer. She described him as 'always the funniest, the loudest' and the centre of attention wherever he went.

Keeping Christmas Traditions Alive

Before Dan's death, the couple had made it a tradition to cut down their own Christmas tree each year, turning it into a full-day celebration with dinner and films.

'It's interesting that our tree got picked [for Rockefeller Center],' Judy reflected, 'because one of Dan's favourite days of the year was when we would pick our own Christmas tree.'

After losing Dan when their son was just two years old, Judy initially resorted to an artificial tree. But she soon realised the importance of maintaining family traditions for Liam.

'I think the best way to keep Dan's memory alive was not to cave in and give up on Christmas even though we were sad,' she explained, 'but to honour him by making new memories and traditions that blended with the old ones.'

From Queens to Rockefeller Center

Growing up in Queens, Judy had visited the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree every year as a child. She even attended the 2001 lighting ceremony and brought university friends to see it.

'It's such a big part of my family's rooted Christmas history that I cannot believe this is a legacy we get to be part of,' she said.

Last year, whilst visiting the tree with Liam, Judy found herself comparing it to her own. 'I was like, "I think we have something here,"' she recalled.

In January, she photographed the snow-covered spruce. Six months later, that image reached Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center's head gardener who has selected the tree for over 30 years.

'I got a text of a picture from an old buddy of mine who I used to work with at Rockefeller Center,' Pauze told reporters. 'I said, "Where's that?" and when he told me I said, "Wow! I'm pretty close. I'll be there tomorrow."'

Over the following months, Pauze made numerous trips to East Greenbush to water and care for the tree. He also developed a close friendship with young Liam, even creating a secret handshake.

'He truly has become one of my son's best friends,' Judy said. 'He's just been really wonderful.'

A Final Family Gathering

The Russ family attended the tree's arrival at Rockefeller Center on 8 November, where they participated in the traditional ceremony of driving a spike into the trunk.

They returned for Wednesday's lighting ceremony on 3 December, where the family tree oversaw one final gathering in Dan's honour.

'This is helping fill a massive hole,' Judy said before the ceremony. 'It makes it feel like he's with us again, bringing all of our family together.'

During the lighting, Judy kept watch for birds overhead, just as Dan would have done. 'I'll definitely keep an eye out, see what's flying around,' she had said. 'Even a pigeon, I'd be happy.'

Rockefeller Center will provide new plantings for the property, ensuring the family's horticultural legacy continues for generations to come.