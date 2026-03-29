Police investigating the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie have moved to quash speculation over the discovery of a woman's body found near a canal in Arizona, confirming there is no known connection to the high-profile missing person case.

​According to reports, the Scottsdale Police Department has opened an investigation after an adult woman's body was discovered in a canal on Friday, 28 March, near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads in Scottsdale, roughly 20 miles northeast of Phoenix, and over 100 miles from Guthrie's Tucson home.

​The body's discovery was confirmed on the Scottsdale Police Department's official X (formerly Twitter) page, where a post was made the following day, 29 March 2026. The post read, 'A death investigation is underway after an adult woman's body was recovered from a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads on March 28th.

Police and fire personnel were first called to the area around 8 a.m. after someone walking along the canal saw the body in the water,' as shared by The Sunday Guardian.

A death investigation is underway after an adult woman's body was recovered from a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads on March 28th. Police and fire personnel were first called to the area around 8 a.m. after someone walking along the canal saw the body in the water.… pic.twitter.com/fC7Kpv99iH — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) March 28, 2026

​ Canal Discovery Prompts Questions

​As the canal discovery was relatively close to Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home, it quickly sparked speculation online about a possible connection to the NBC Today co-anchor's mother, who has been missing since 1 February. Though the body has not been identified, authorities say the two cases are unrelated, cautioning the public against drawing conclusions based on proximity alone.

​The Scottsdale Police Department said authorities at the scene worked with the Salt River Project (SRP) and Central Arizona Project (CAP) to recover the body from the canal, immediately launching a death investigation. Investigators have yet to confirm whether the body shows signs of trauma, and the investigation remains in its early stages.

​In a similar incident, officers responded to an 'unknown trouble' call on the morning of 6 March, locating an unresponsive woman with signs of trauma near the canal bank at 28th Street and McDowell Road. Phoenix police later identified the woman as 42-year-old Alex Fleming. The case was later taken over as a homicide investigation, and authorities emphasised that there was no connection between Fleming's death and the search for Nancy Guthrie, according to a report by ABC15.

​ Guthrie Search Continues

​Nancy Guthrie was last seen in her Catalina Foothills home on 1 February 2026. She has been missing since, and law enforcement has treated the case as a suspected abduction, launching a full-scale investigation involving local police and federal authorities.

​Despite extensive searches and public appeals, including Savannah Guthrie and her family offering a $1 million (£750,000) reward, there have been no confirmed sightings or leads more than 50 days after Nancy's disappearance. Savannah has also made multiple public appeals emphasising her hope for her mother's return.

⁦@ScottsdalePD⁩ investigating body recovery in canal near Silverado golf course Indian Bend Rd. & 76th Street, authorities say detectives will determine the cause along with the medical examiner’s office #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/eM7bryoAvI — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) March 28, 2026

​On 23 March, Nancy's children, Savannah, Annie, and Camron, along with their spouses, released a statement via Savannah's Instagram account, saying, 'We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.'

​Nancy's children wrote, 'No detail is too small,' urging the people to 'search their memories,' and to 'consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance,' according to The Business Insider.