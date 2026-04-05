As the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie enters its third month, her daughter has offered a profound look into her personal anguish. Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of the Today programme, delivered an emotional address during a digital Easter gathering for Good Shepherd New York on Sunday, 5 April.

Rather than offering easy platitudes, the veteran journalist laid bare her spiritual struggle amidst an ongoing police investigation into her mother's suspected abduction. The vulnerable address struck a chord with a congregation desperately praying for a breakthrough in the baffling missing persons case.

Dealing With Total Heartbreak During the Nancy Guthrie Search

On the broadcast, Guthrie touched on the usual holiday themes of hope and new life before opening up about her own ongoing nightmare. She pointed out how strange it feels to see everyone celebrating the season when she is still facing the terrible reality of her mother's disappearance.

'We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death. Standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away,' she told the viewers. She candidly added that there are periods, 'When life itself seems far harder than death.'

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The television host detailed how the lack of answers has impacted her faith during this prolonged crisis. She confessed to experiencing, 'These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment,' noting that, 'For most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway.'

Savannah Guthrie Questions Faith During Cruel Injury of Not Knowing

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her residence on 31 January, prompting authorities and the FBI to launch a massive manhunt. There is currently a $1 million (£790,000) reward on the table for any helpful information, but her family is still just stuck in a painful waiting game.

If you look at her own teachings, Guthrie would normally find peace in the fact that Jesus also went through intense suffering. However, the specific kind of torture that comes from having a missing family member has pushed her to question some of her deepest beliefs.

She elaborated on her spiritual crisis. 'Recently though in my own season of trial I have wondered, I have questioned whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel, this grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld.'

The Today anchor admitted her grief occasionally pushed her toward irreverence. 'In those darkest moments, I have thought bitterly and perhaps irreverently that I have stumbled upon a feeling that Jesus did not know.'

Finding Magnificent Light Through Unimaginable Loss and Pain

Despite these profound spiritual doubts, Guthrie emphasised the importance of validating one's own grief. She firmly stated that, 'it isn't wrong to think such thoughts, to challenge our God with questions.'

By fully acknowledging her immense pain, she explained that she could still find moments of clarity and hope. 'It is the darkness that makes this morning's light so magnificent, so blindingly beautiful. It is all the brighter because it is so desperately needed,' she shared with the congregation.

When the service wrapped up, the heartbroken daughter left everyone with one last message of faith, holding strong despite the tragic events involving her mother.

The poignant Easter message showcased a remarkable resilience. 'So I close my eyes this morning and I feel the sunshine,' she added. 'I see a bright vision of the day when heaven and earth pass away because they are one on earth as it is in heaven.'

Guthrie ultimately reaffirmed her devotion to her faith community and her missing mother. 'When we celebrate today, this is what we celebrate. And I celebrate too. I still believe. And so I say with conviction, Happy Easter.'