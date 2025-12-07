XG member Cocona has publicly shared that they identify as transmasculine non-binary, a personal revelation that has sparked wider conversation about gender identity within the global pop scene.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Japanese rapper explained that they underwent top surgery earlier this year and reflected on the long, emotional journey toward embracing their true self.

Cocona wrote that being perceived as female 'never represented who I truly am,' adding that finally living in a way that aligns with their inner sense of self has been both challenging and transformative. 'I live in a way that feels more masculine and true to who I am,' they said, describing the process of self-acceptance as the most difficult hurdle they have faced.

Their message was accompanied by photos in which they stand confidently in an open blazer, with visible stitches from their recent surgery — a deliberate choice that signals openness, visibility, and pride in the steps they have taken.

What 'Transmasculine Non-Binary' Means

While gender identity exists on a wide spectrum, the term transmasculine non-binary generally refers to someone who does not identify exclusively as male or female, yet feels a connection to masculinity.

People who are transmasculine may pursue masculine expression, presentation, or medical care such as top surgery to better align their bodies with their identity. However, unlike transgender men who identify fully as male, transmasculine non-binary individuals do not see themselves within the traditional binary model of gender.

Cocona's announcement reflects this nuance. Their expression of masculinity does not place them strictly within male identity; rather, it allows them to live authentically in a space that feels aligned, comfortable, and personally meaningful.

A Journey Marked by Support and Gratitude

In their post, Cocona emphasised that they did not arrive at this moment alone. They thanked those who stood by them throughout the process — their fellow XG members, producer Simon-san, and their parents. Their encouragement, they said, helped them gain the courage needed to confront uncertainty and accept themself fully.

'I was only able to come this far because of the people who listened and stood by me,' they wrote. 'I'm truly grateful for this path, and for every miracle that brought us together.'

Their message also extended beyond their immediate circle. Cocona expressed hope that their words might offer comfort, strength, or validation to anyone who may be struggling with their own identity. 'May these words gently light a spark in someone's heart... may my love reach all of them. With love, always.'

Cocona's Role in XG

Cocona debuted with XG in 2022 as one of the group's standout rappers. The group — consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, and Maya — has built a strong following for their sharp choreography, multilingual tracks, and polished performances across global stages.

Their decision to share their story marks a significant moment for representation in pop music, offering visibility to fans who may be navigating similar experiences. With their announcement, Cocona not only embraces their own identity but also contributes to a growing conversation about acceptance, diversity, and the many ways people express who they are.