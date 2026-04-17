Donald Trump aims to leave a lasting mark on New York City by attaching his name to a transit hub. The President recently held an undisclosed discussion with James Dolan, chief executive of Madison Square Garden, regarding renovations planned for Penn Station.

The dialogue focused on the infrastructure project and Trump's desire to have the 34th Street hub permanently renamed in his honour. This proposal surfaces amid debates over the station's modernisation, which has been stalled by logistical hurdles for several years.

Why Local Officials Are Resisting the Renaming

Local leaders have previously dismissed suggestions of renaming the transit centre after the President. When questioned in March about dedicating Moynihan Train Hall to Trump, Governor Kathy Hochul rejected the idea, stating it would happen 'over my dead body.'

She maintained a similar stance the previous year when she responded with a resounding 'Hell no,' regarding the prospect. However, Hochul joked that if the President contributed £5.6 billion ($7 billion) for the overhaul, her response might be 'Who knows?'

Relocating Madison Square Garden Complicates the Renaming

Read more Trump Wants Penn Station, Dulles Airport Renamed After Him in Exchange for £12.6bn Infrastructure Deal Trump Wants Penn Station, Dulles Airport Renamed After Him in Exchange for £12.6bn Infrastructure Deal

The redesign of the Amtrak-owned facility has been a topic of contention, primarily due to the footprint of the famed arena directly above it. Officials are reviewing proposals from three finalists vying for 'master developer,' with a final decision expected in May.

According to a Politico report, one strategy 'proposes relocating Madison Square Garden from its current location atop the station to an adjacent spot in midtown Manhattan — a move that would require the agreement of James Dolan.' The arena's ownership historically opposed displacement.

During remarks in 2023, Dolan expressed clear defiance toward relocation concepts. He stated firmly at the time, 'No. I'm not gonna move Madison Square Garden. It's in a good place right now.'

How Federal Involvement Could Shift Garden Boundaries

Negotiation dynamics are changing with the Trump Administration actively involving itself in infrastructure planning. In April 2025, the US Department of Transportation announced its intention to weigh in on development strategies.

Federal involvement could provide leverage to soften Dolan's stance on moving his venue. Gothamist reported in March that Trump and a 'delegation of politically connected Trump supporters floated the plan during a closed-door Oval Office meeting in September.'

The publication noted the President 'said he'd take a plan to rebuild Penn Station and relocate Madison Square Garden seriously if the arena's influential owner is willing to play ball, according to sources familiar with the talks.'

President Donald Trump had a secret meeting with MSG owner James Dolan about fraught Penn Station make-over planshttps://t.co/b7BzjLb7mK — BREAKING NEWZ Alert (@MustReadNewz) April 16, 2026

Previous Attempts to Secure Naming Rights Failed

This is not the first time the administration attempted to leverage federal transport funds to secure naming rights. NBC News indicated officials approached Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with a unique proposition involving rail infrastructure.

The administration asked Schumer to support renaming Penn Station and Dulles airport after Trump in exchange for releasing funds for a separate tunnel project. Schumer rejected the offer, though Trump later released the funding.

Representatives for Dolan have not provided official comments regarding recent talks. Meanwhile, the White House has maintained a careful distance from confirming specific details of the renaming requests.

Spokesman Davis Ingle addressed the situation, claiming, 'President Trump is focused on saving our country – not garnering recognition.' He added, 'While we don't comment on private meetings that may or may not have happened, President Trump undoubtedly supports a strong and revitalized Penn Station that can better serve New York and New Yorkers.'