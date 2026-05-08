The broadcasting community is mourning the sudden passing of Joni Lamb, the executive who transformed Christian media. At 65 years old, the Daystar Television Network president died following a complex medical battle that recently came to light.

Her passing was confirmed on 7 May, sparking grief from viewers worldwide. While she remained an encouraging presence on screens, network officials disclosed that Lamb had been quietly fighting a private health battle.

How a Severe Back Injury Compounded Hidden Medical Struggles

Network representatives released a public statement detailing the timeline of her rapidly declining health. They clarified that an undisclosed medical condition had impacted her well-being before a physical trauma complicated her recovery.

'Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private,' the official network announcement noted. Administrators explained the subsequent physical setback proved devastating.

'The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated,' the statement continued. 'Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.'

Read more Joni Lamb Dies at 65: 10 Photos of Daystar President as Ministry Reveals 'Serious' Private Health Struggle Joni Lamb Dies at 65: 10 Photos of Daystar President as Ministry Reveals 'Serious' Private Health Struggle

Husband Doug Weiss Expresses Grief Over the Sudden Loss

Following the announcement, her husband took to social media to share his devastation. Doug Weiss, who joined his wife as co-host of the programme Ministry Now, published a heartfelt message addressing the tragedy.

'Today, I lost my wife, Joni,' Weiss expressed to his followers online. 'There are no words that really capture the weight of that sentence or the grief that comes with it.'

He emphasised the immense void her passing has created within their family. 'She was deeply loved, and the space she leaves behind is impossible to put into words,' Weiss wrote.

'I know many people loved her and will want to reach out, and I'm incredibly grateful for the prayers, support, and kindness already being shown,' he concluded. 'Please continue praying for our family in the days ahead.'

With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning. We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful...

Navigating Daystar Television Network Through Decades of Growth

The legacy of the deceased television pioneer spans over three decades in religious broadcasting. Joni and her late husband, Marcus Lamb, officially launched the network in 1993, slowly building the operation into a media powerhouse.

Today, the organisation stands as one of the largest faith-based broadcasting entities globally. Following Marcus's death in 2021, she took the reins as president and maintained her position as the primary public face.

Her marriage to Weiss in 2023 marked a new chapter for her personal life and the network's programming. Despite this sudden shift in leadership, news updates indicate that regular broadcasts will proceed without interruption.

Board Members Pay Tribute to a Pioneering Evangelical Leader

Corporate leadership at the broadcasting company quickly assembled to release a unified statement. Members of the Daystar Board of Directors publicly recognised her unwavering dedication to the Christian faith.

'Joni's love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,' the board members shared in their release. They affirmed that her vision would continue to guide their future endeavours.

'We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind,' the statement concluded.

Lamb leaves behind a grieving family who will carry forward her life's work. She is survived by her husband Doug, her three children, Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca, and several grandchildren.