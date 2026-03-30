Vanessa Trump is reportedly standing by Tiger Woods following his arrest for driving under the influence in Jupiter Island, Florida, on 27 March, though sources close to the couple tell People magazine that the former model, 48, 'has her hands full' managing her boyfriend's physical and emotional struggles alongside her own responsibilities as a mother of five.

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Woods, 50, was arrested on 27 March after his vehicle overturned on South Beach Road near Jupiter Island, where he lives. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed at a press conference that Woods appeared 'lethargic' at the scene, which the sheriff said he 'believe[s] was due to impairment.'

Woods passed a Breathalyser test, ruling out alcohol, but refused a urinalysis that could have detected drugs or other substances. No drugs or alcohol were found in his vehicle. He was charged with DUI with property damage and was released from Martin County Jail later that same day.

Loyalty Not in Question

By all accounts from those close to the couple, Vanessa Trump's support for Woods has not wavered. 'Vanessa and Tiger are in love,' a Florida-based insider told People. 'She is very supportive of his golf endeavours because despite his age and injuries, golf dominates Tiger's life.'

Tiger Woods … family photos with Vanessa Trump and Kai Trump🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/oVn4hg5uMW — Sherri Unfiltered™ (@FFT1776) March 18, 2026

That is not a small thing to take on. Woods underwent his seventh back surgery last autumn and ruptured his Achilles tendon a year ago. He had not played four full rounds of professional golf since The Masters in April 2024. Just three days before the arrest, he returned to the sport at the TGL finals on 24 March, with Vanessa at his side. Her daughter Kai was there too, cheering from the stands.

The physical toll on Woods has had consequences beyond the fairway. The same source told People that he can be 'difficult to be around' because of the pain he endures day to day. 'She has her hands full sometimes, but Vanessa also has a life of her own and children to care for so she isn't around it all the time,' the insider said. 'She is happy with him and any issues they have are not about her. It's dealing with his frustrations about playing great golf and his pain that at some times is really confining.'

What Holds the Relationship Together

For a couple built in part on shared routines, there is evidently quite a lot of common ground. Both orbit golf as a profession and a family matter. Woods's son Charlie Axel, 17, plays the game, as does daughter Sam Alexis, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Vanessa's daughters Kai, 18, and Chloe, 11, play as well. She shares those two, along with sons Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, and Spencer, 13, with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.

'Vanessa has settled right into their dating life due to the similarities in their current situations with kids, great weather out their door, golf in their lives, and school projects for their kids,' one source told People. It is the kind of domestic overlap that often matters more than grand gestures in keeping a relationship grounded.

Not every insider reads the situation so warmly. One source offered a more candid assessment of where Woods stands mentally. 'They are an intense couple,' the person said. 'It's serious but Tiger has yet to look in the mirror and say, "You're 50 years old and need to act like it."' That is something only Woods can reckon with.

This is not the first time Woods has faced a DUI charge. In 2017, he was found asleep in his car in Jupiter Island and subsequently charged with driving under the influence. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving, received a fine and a year's probation, and entered a diversion programme. At the time, he stated: 'I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.'

Budensiek said authorities believe Woods was impaired by 'medication or another substance,' though no formal toxicology results had been released at the time of the arrest. Sources told People that should Woods play in The Masters this year, 'which is doubtful, Vanessa would support his decision.'