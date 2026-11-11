A Texas man accused of killing his wife aboard a cruise ship in international waters allegedly changed out of bloodstained clothing before sitting on the corridor floor scrolling through his mobile phone, according to a federal affidavit.

Jason Leon Watford, 48, of Tyler, Texas, was taken into custody after the MSC Seascape returned to Galveston early Monday, less than a day after departing on a scheduled seven-day Caribbean cruise.

Federal prosecutors charged Watford with murder in connection with the Sunday night death of his wife, Susan Watford, aboard the MSC Seascape. According to the FBI affidavit, Watford did not request medical or security assistance after the alleged assault. A housekeeper delivering towels subsequently discovered the woman lying motionless inside the cabin and alerted other crew members.

The FBI confirmed that a child was involved in the situation and was found unharmed when law enforcement responded. FOX 26 Houston separately reported that the child was placed in foster care.

Account of the Cabin Altercation

According to the criminal complaint signed by an FBI task force officer, Watford and the woman began arguing while dining in one of the ship's restaurants on Sunday evening. Watford returned to the cabin first, and his wife followed roughly 20 to 25 minutes later. Security footage confirmed she never exited the room after entering.

According to the FBI affidavit, Watford told investigators that an escalating argument caused him to 'snap'. He allegedly admitted to striking the woman several times before choking her with both hands and his right arm.

The affidavit states that Watford told investigators he applied pressure to the woman's neck for approximately four to five minutes, releasing his hold only after becoming exhausted. He also said his wife lay motionless on the floor for about 10 minutes before a housekeeper arrived.

Housekeeper Discovery and Corridor Footage

The investigation began that Sunday evening when a female member of the MSC Seascape housekeeping staff knocked on the couple's cabin door to deliver towels, according to an FBI affidavit signed by taskforce officer Thomas Plew.

When Watford opened the door, the housekeeper noticed what she believed to be blood on his hands and trousers and saw the woman lying face down and motionless on the floor. The housekeeper immediately alerted ship personnel.

Three additional MSC employees arrived, and Watford was subsequently seen leaving the cabin wearing a different shirt and trousers, according to the affidavit. Closed-circuit television footage reviewed by investigators captured Watford sitting on the hallway floor outside the stateroom scrolling through his smartphone.

According to the affidavit, Watford never requested medical or security assistance following the altercation.

Federal Charges and Prior History

Ship security detained Watford until the MSC Seascape returned to Texas, where he was transferred to FBI custody and booked into the Galveston County Jail. An FBI spokesperson confirmed a child was involved in the situation and was found unharmed.

Watford made an initial appearance in federal court in Galveston on Tuesday afternoon, where public defender Javier Martinez was assigned to represent him. Court records show Watford previously pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury to a family member in Smith County, Texas, in November 2024. He received 15 months of community supervision, according to the records.

MSC Cruises stated it is cooperating fully with federal authorities, and the vessel has since resumed its scheduled Caribbean itinerary.