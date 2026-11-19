Jordan Parke, the cosmetic practitioner known as the 'Lip King', was filmed laughing while carrying out Alice Webb's Brazilian butt lift (BBL) in Gloucester on 23 September 2024, an inquest heard.

A paramedic later described him as appearing 'unbothered' after Webb collapsed. The mother-of-five, 33, died in hospital the following morning.

Webb ran Crystal Clear Aesthetics in Wotton-under-Edge. Her sister-in-law, Morgan Townsend, told Gloucestershire Coroner's Court that Webb paid Parke £2,300 for the non-surgical procedure, which involved injecting dermal filler into her buttocks.

Alice Webb BBL Video Captured Parke Laughing

Jurors watched footage Webb recorded during the treatment and sent to Townsend. Parke was seen laughing while administering injections and telling her, 'Well done!'

Townsend said Webb kept her updated throughout the evening. At 19:31, Webb sent a photograph of the filler intended for the procedure. Townsend said she was shocked by the amount.

According to Townsend, Webb said Parke was giving her another 400ml free, bringing the reported total to 1,400ml. That figure came from Webb's messages rather than an independent measurement of the volume injected.

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey said a medical professional who had worked with Parke told police he had recommended 100ml per buttock during training. The 1,400ml figure was seven times that combined recommendation, not an established universal clinical limit.

Webb messaged Townsend, 'OMG it kills'. At 20:12, she sent a final, one-word message: 'Painful.'

Parke was also heard saying, 'I'm exhausted', during the procedure. Jurors heard his subsequent 999 call, in which he reported Webb was turning blue and struggling to breathe.

Collapse, 'Unbothered' Reaction and Cause of Death

Paramedic Allanah Kingston said Webb could not maintain her airway. An ECG showed severe ischaemia, indicating inadequate blood supply to heart muscle. Webb subsequently went into cardiac arrest.

Kingston said Parke and Jemma Pawlyszyn, at whose premises the procedure took place, 'seemed to lack an emotional reaction' when told of the arrest. She described them as 'unbothered by the situation', an impression she formed at the scene, and said neither could supply Webb's emergency contact details.

A mother of five, Alice Webb, has passed on from the effects of liquid BBL in the UK pic.twitter.com/MzfkK6tPn4 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) September 27, 2024

Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbeatter attributed Webb's death to 'embolisation of hyaluronic acid from introduction into buttocks'. He found gel-like filler in blood vessels in her lungs, brain, heart, kidneys and thyroid gland.

Leadbeatter said the substance might have entered the bloodstream through a damaged vessel, although he could not identify the entry point. He found no evidence of a fatal allergic reaction, while toxicology identified no alternative explanation.

Safety Warnings, Unlicensed Filler and Parke's Death

Stacey said Parke had previously received notices prohibiting BBL procedures in Dudley and Salford following safety concerns. Parke had no professional medical qualifications, the court heard, and the premises had 'some plasters' but no lifesaving equipment.

The jury also heard Parke was not registered with the General Medical Council or General Pharmaceutical Council and that products used were unlicensed in the UK.

Parke, 34, died on 18 February 2026 while under investigation on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. Stacey said police believed they had sufficient evidence for a case, but no charging decision had been made. The investigation closed after his death; he was never convicted.

The inquest continues.