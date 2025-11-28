Winona Ryder has never been a bride and insiders say she has no plans to change that — even though she's reportedly more in love than ever with long-time boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

The Stranger Things star has quietly built a life far removed from Hollywood chaos, with Hahn by her side. Friends of the actress also reveal that Hahn's calm support has helped Ryder stay grounded after a career nearly derailed by a public scandal decades ago.

While marriage isn't on her agenda, her commitment to Hahn remains unshakable, showing that love doesn't always need a wedding ring.

Ryder Still Smitten With Her 'Dream Man' Hahn

Sources say Ryder is utterly devoted to Hahn. 'Winona is still crazy about Scott all these years later', an insider reveals. 'They're very much a partnership — he's her dream man.'

The couple divides their time between New York, Los Angeles, and Northern California, close to her parents. Hahn, cofounder of sustainable fashion label Loomstate, often joins her during shoots. Despite Hollywood proximity, he keeps a low-key life, which perfectly suits Ryder's desire for privacy.

Those close to the couple say their love remains steady despite filming schedules and city-hopping. Hahn's presence on set reportedly keeps Ryder calm, focused, and grounded — something friends say has been vital for her well-being. The insider adds that Hahn has little interest in Hollywood's glitz, which aligns with Ryder's quieter lifestyle.

Why Ryder Stays Unmarried with Scott

Questions about marriage come up often. A source says, 'People question why they aren't married, but Winona says they don't need a piece of paper to be committed'.

Ryder herself has explained her view, 'Marriage? I don't know. I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there's anything wrong with divorce but I don't think I could do it if that was a possibility'. She adds, 'When your parents are madly in love for 45 years your standards are really high'.

Those close to Ryder emphasise Hahn's calming influence. 'Winona is the kind of person who needs a lot of support, and Scott is a solid dude. He's there for her no matter what. He has a very calm demeanour, so anytime she's stressing he knows just how to get her to calm down', the insider explains.

Friends credit Hahn with helping Ryder turn over a new leaf shortly after they began dating. 'A lot of people credit him with the new leaf she's turned over. It happened right around when they started dating. The relationship has been nothing but good for her. All her friends say she hit the jackpot with him, and it's true', the source adds.

Even without a wedding, Ryder's love life appears thriving. Between coast-hopping trips, shared time with family, and Hahn's unwavering support, the couple seems perfectly content. Sources say Ryder enjoys how Hahn balances her career demands with private time. He accompanies her to shoots, shares family visits, and ensures she remains connected to her roots outside Hollywood.

Their bond shows that commitment doesn't always need a ceremony. Loyalty, trust, and day-to-day support define their partnership. Friends say Hahn has kept Ryder focused on work, away from past mistakes, and provided normalcy that has helped her flourish both on screen and in life.