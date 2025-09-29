Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast online, has come under fire after a recent stunt involving a man trapped in a burning building to win $500,000 (approximately £370,000). The video, part of a series titled 'Would You Risk Dying For $500,000?', started widespread conversations over safety.

The controversial challenge saw a professional stuntman tied to a chair inside a house set ablaze. The contestant's task was to retrieve bags of cash worth $500,000 before escaping the flames. The stuntman succeeded in collecting about half the money before the fire grew too intense to continue.

The video quickly spread across social media, with viewers shocked by the high stakes. Some described the challenge as reckless, questioning the decision to expose anyone to such danger for entertainment purposes.

Safety Measures and MrBeast's Response

In response to criticism, MrBeast emphasised that safety was paramount throughout the production. He confirmed that the fire was controlled by a professional pyro team and that the entire setup included ventilation for smoke and an emergency kill switch. A full rescue team, including firefighters and emergency medical technicians, was on standby.

Donaldson added that multiple stuntmen tested each challenge before filming and that the stuntman featured was experienced and fully aware of the risks. He reassured viewers that none of the fire suppression measures had to be used during the shoot.

Other Stunts in the Video

Beyond the burning house, the video included several other high-risk challenges. These ranged from setting off fireworks behind protective glass to being fired out of a human cannon and running through rings of fire. Each challenge offered contestants the chance to win a share of the total prize pot.

Despite the risks, the stuntman walked away with $350,000 (approximately £260,000), a significant sum earned through his performances. The event was typical of MrBeast's increasingly daring content, which often mixes extreme stunts with large cash prizes.

Public Reaction and Criticism

Online reactions to the video were mixed, with many expressing unease at the level of danger involved. Some accused MrBeast of prioritising views and money over participant safety. Comments like 'Anything for views and money' and 'This is going too far' reflected growing concerns about the creator economy's push towards ever more hazardous extremes.

One viewer questioned the morality of burning large amounts of money, hoping that the cash was not real. This sentiment highlighted the tension between entertainment value and ethical considerations.

Legal Troubles and Past Controversies

This latest controversy comes amid ongoing legal troubles surrounding MrBeast's productions. In September 2024, a class-action lawsuit was filed against his production company and associated parties, alleging mistreatment of contestants in a separate series called Beast Games.

The lawsuit cited claims of a hostile environment, sexual harassment, and poor conditions, including being underfed and overtired. MrBeast has denied all allegations, and the case is ongoing.

The Creator Economy and Escalating Risks

Critics argue that MrBeast's increasingly dangerous stunts illustrate a problem within online content creation. The demand for higher engagement and bigger audiences drives creators to escalate risks in pursuit of views and sponsorship.

One commentator described MrBeast as the 'final boss of an attention economy' where stunts must constantly become more extreme.