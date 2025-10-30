The Undertaker found himself the centre of an unexpectedly serious moment not in the squared circle, but in a grocery store parking lot. While making a routine trip to pick up steaks at a local supermarket, the WWE icon discovered firsthand the challenge of driving a large lifted truck when things went sideways. His account is both surprising and revealing as not only was the accident unfortunate but it led to an absolutely unexpected interaction with the owner of the car he wrecked.

The Undertaker's Car Accident

The story began innocuously enough as he told it on the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave. The Undertaker, now retired from his in-ring career since 2020, drove his lifted Ford F-250 to a store to pick up some steaks. According to his description, he parked the elevated truck in a spot, ran into the store, returned, and pulled out. But things went sideways as he soon discovered that his height advantage (for reference a Ford F-250 generally stands at over 81 inches in height and around 6000 pounds in weight as per reports) worked against him that day. Because the truck sat so high off the ground, he didn't see a smaller car parked nearby. He explained on the podcast the incident fully: 'So, couple weeks ago, I'm at Whole Foods. I went to buy some steaks, right? I was going to grill some steaks and I backed into a spot at Whole Foods and you get stopped a couple times in the store. So, now, I'm a bit late. So, I get in, throw the steaks in the truck, and I pull out. The truck is so high that I didn't see the car next to me.' he explained, 'I ran right over the front. My back wheels ran right over the hood.'

In short, what he thought would be just a simple drive turned into a multiwheel traverse over the hood of another vehicle, but nothing was done intentionally it seems. It's the kind of car park miscalculation most people avoid, but one made more likely by towering vehicles with limited visibility.

The Car Owner Turned Out to Be His Fan

What could have been an extremely tense confrontation instead turned into a moment of adorable fan admiration. This is because when the owner of the smaller car realised who had caused the incident, they didn't respond with anger. The Undertaker recalled that the man said something along the lines of: This is one of the greatest days of my life, man. I need a new car, but this is cool.'

This reaction speaks volumes about The Undertaker's ever lasting presence in the hearts of wrestling fans. Even in what might have felt like an embarrassing situation, the fan clearly saw the fun in the moment and the opportunity to say they were involved in something memorable. But the most important thing is no one got hurt and it ended up becoming a memorable story for The Undertaker and the man whose car he wrecked accidentally.