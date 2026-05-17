Elon Musk is facing fresh accusations of sexism after declaring on X on Sunday that 'Instagram is for girls,' mocking men who share their Instagram profiles with him and positioning his own platform as a more serious alternative.

The tech billionaire has repeatedly used his X account to deride rival services owned by Meta while pitching X as a digital town square for news and politics. This latest flare-up began when Musk replied to a viral X thread dissecting social media habits and the supposedly tell-tale 'phases' people go through online, from posting thirst traps to documenting every meal and outing on Instagram Stories.

Lmao



Instagram is for girls — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2026

The original thread listed familiar Instagram behaviours, including carefully staged selfies, food photos and near-constant updates. Musk cut through it with a blunt, nine-word verdict: 'Instagram is for girls.' The response was consistent with his recent habit of combining platform rivalry with quick, provocative asides.

He then went further. In a follow-up comment, Musk wrote that when adult men send him their Instagram pages, he finds himself wondering if they are 'transitioning or what.' The line, presented as an offhand joke, managed to insult both the men he was mocking and trans people whose existence he has previously treated as a focal point in the wider culture war.

Obviously.



Sometimes grown men send me their Instagram profiles and I’m like are you transitioning or what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2026

The remarks detonated across X within hours. The post went viral, not because it revealed anything new about Musk's views, but because it crystallised a set of attitudes many critics say has been hiding in plain sight. A number of users called the comments outright sexist. Others described them as needlessly hostile towards anyone who uses Instagram for anything other than passive browsing.

One user fired back writing, '54 year old man saying "lmao" is more Instagram than a girl can handle.' Another suggested that the men sending profiles might not be men at all, but scammers running fake accounts, adding that 'fake is all you can find out there.' A third tried to flip Musk's logic on its head: 'Men should have a separate app called BROSTAGRAM because it explains the pout, the soft lighting, and the 47 mirror selfies.'

54 year old man saying "lmao" is more Instagram than a girl can handle... — Abyssinian🇪🇹/🇺🇸American (@Cradle_of_Adwa) May 15, 2026

Some criticism drilled into what they saw as Musk's double standard. 'Yeah, unless of course you owned it, then it would be for "super duper Alpha manly men"... right Elon?' one user wrote, accusing him of framing platforms as either frivolous or vital depending solely on whether he controls them.

Instagram Jibe Feeds Long‑Running Rivalry

The sexism accusations around Musk's Instagram comments cannot really be separated from his broader commercial and ideological rivalry with Meta. Since buying Twitter and rebranding it as X, Musk has pitched the platform as a rough‑and‑ready arena for 'open' debate, frequently at the expense of Meta's more polished, ad‑friendly apps.

He has repeatedly attacked Meta's content moderation as suffocating and dull, while casting X as the place where serious ideas and news are aired. In that narrative, Instagram becomes the opposite of what he wants X to be seen as: image-driven, lifestyle-oriented and, in Musk's telling this week, implicitly feminine and therefore unserious.

Meta has not publicly responded to this latest swipe, and there has been no official statement from Musk or X clarifying or walking back his comments. In the absence of that, critics are treating the posts as a fairly clear reflection of his views on both gender and the hierarchy of platforms.

Family Rift and Trans Comments Hang Over the Row

The backlash also revived an uncomfortable chapter from Musk's private life that has already spilled into public view. His estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, first came out on Instagram before formally changing her name and gender in 2022. In court filings at the time, she declared that she no longer wished to be related to Musk 'in any way, shape or form.'

“So I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that - we’re making some progress”



He’s actually doing it. pic.twitter.com/oeO7GuItcC — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 10, 2025

Musk later blamed what he called 'woke culture' for the breakdown in their relationship and linked her transition to what he has described as a wider 'woke mind virus.' 'I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we're making some progress,' he said in comments that drew condemnation from LGBTQ+ advocates and many X users.

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His suggestion that men sending him Instagram profiles might be 'transitioning' has landed with extra force. To his supporters, it reads like another example of the freewheeling, politically incorrect humour they say makes him more authentic than most corporate leaders. To his critics, it looks less like a joke and more like a pattern of belittling remarks aimed at women and trans people, dressed up as banter.

As of now, nothing about potential policy consequences for users or platforms has been suggested, and there is no indication of any formal complaint being lodged. Musk, who often doubles down rather than retreating under pressure, has not deleted the posts. Until he does, or until he chooses to address the row directly, the argument over what his Instagram comments reveal about his attitudes is likely to stay right where he made it: on X, in public and unresolved.