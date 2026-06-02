YouTube has removed or cleared videos from 16 of the most prominent channels producing AI-generated content, collectively stripping access to around 35 million subscribers in what represents one of the largest single enforcement actions against low-quality automated material on the platform to date. The development follows chief executive Neal Mohan's explicit identification of 'AI slop' as a priority area in his annual letter setting out plans for 2026.

Many of the channels had featured in earlier analysis by video platform Kapwing of the top AI-focused accounts globally. The process of removal or content deletion for these accounts began building from late 2025 and accelerated noticeably in January this year.

YouTube Targets Repetitive AI Content

Specific examples as mentioned in The Verge include CuentosFacinantes, a channel with more than 5.9 million subscribers that specialised in Dragon Ball-themed videos generated largely through AI, and Imperio de Jesus, which held over 5.8 million subscribers and focused on faith-based interactive quizzes.

Additional channels such as Héroes de Fantasía, Adhamali-0 and Roupa25 were also affected, with some seeing their entire video libraries removed while others were terminated outright. Analyses show the group as a whole amassed roughly 4.7 billion lifetime views before the action took effect.

YouTube has stated that terminations occurred where channels violated its rules on spam, deceptive practices and inauthentic content production.

Impact on Audience and Earnings

Before their removal, the 16 channels as per Outlier Kit were estimated to generate around $10 million (£7.4 million) in annual advertising revenue. Eleven channels were fully terminated while content was wiped from five others.

The scale of the operation underscores the commercial reach these mass-produced formats had achieved, often through high volumes of short, templated videos designed to maximise watch time and algorithmic recommendations.

Discussions among creators have highlighted how such operations frequently relied on synthetic voices, auto-generated scripts and stock or AI-created visuals, typically with minimal original human contribution or editorial oversight.

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Distinctions in AI Use Emerge

YouTube maintains that generative AI is simply a tool capable of supporting both strong and weak content outcomes. A company spokesperson noted that the platform terminated several channels for breaching spam policies and remains committed to promoting high-quality material for viewers.

The current wave applies long-standing policies on repetitive and reused content more rigorously at the channel level, rather than relying solely on individual video flags. Commentary circulating on Instagram has drawn attention to the sudden loss of popular channels and the wider implications for automated production styles that had previously operated at significant scale. Similar observations have appeared in discussions across other social platforms.

The distinction appears to rest on the degree of human creative input and originality present in the output. Fully automated 'slop' intended primarily to farm views and monetisation now carries greater risk of swift channel-level review and potential termination. In contrast, creators who employ AI tools for assistance while retaining substantive human oversight, unique perspectives and original scripting are expected to continue operating without major disruption.

YouTube has indicated it will keep refining its recommendation systems to reduce the prominence of low-value repetitive material, building on previous successes against clickbait and spam.