Amid growing demand for romance content, Quinn has become increasingly popular online, building a following of over 900,000 on TikTok and more than 400,000 on Instagram.

Several celebrities have narrated erotic stories on the platform, including The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney and Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower.

Here's everything to know about the viral audio erotica app gaining attention online.

What Is the Quinn App?

Quinn features erotic audio stories geared toward women. Listeners can choose from various categories, including enemies-to-lovers, hate sex, friends with benefits, and forced proximity storylines.

Quinn was founded by Caroline Spiegel, the sister of Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel. Spiegel created the app in 2019 while she was a college student recovering from an eating disorder and experiencing a loss of libido.

She said she struggled to feel connected to her body during that time. Quinn launched as an app in 2021, offering romance and erotic stories in short audio episodes.

'Visual erotic content made me feel more disconnected,' Spiegel told The Hollywood Reporter. But after she heard audio erotica on 'niche internet communities' like Reddit or Tumblr, she said it felt different.

'It was rooted in storytelling and imagination, and it didn't trigger comparison. That shift was meaningful for me, and it ultimately led to starting Quinn. If audio could do that for me, I thought many others might be looking for the same thing,' she said.

@tryquinn Here’s your official sneak preview of The Trials: Winter Solstice — Episode Two. P.S. Enjoy the peek behind the curtains… ♬ original sound - Quinn App

She also told Variety, 'The power of the imagination really cannot be overstated. Reading and listening are really popular, especially for erotic or romantic content, because it leaves room for fantasy and mystery.'

Subscription costs $7.99 per month, or $4.99 per month billed annually for unlimited access. Additionally, anyone can sign up to be a 'Quinn creator' or a voice actor on the app. Those who don't want to voice audios on Quinn can also sign up to write scripts for creators.

The app gained further popularity after recruiting Hollywood actors to narrate its steamy stories.

Celebrities on Quinn

Over the years, Quinn has featured several celebrities in its audio stories, with the most recent being Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn. The duo, known for their roles as Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis in Amazon Prime Video's hockey romance series, star in Quinn's three-episode original audio series Rent Free, which is about accidental roommates.

'After getting cheated on by her boyfriend, struggling artist Nora (voiced by Mika Abdalla) moves in with her best friend's older brother, Jack (voiced by Stephen Kalyn),' the synopsis reads.

Rent Free is the second Quinn Originals duet production, following Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in Ember & Ice—the app's most-listened-to series.

@tryquinn Here’s your Episode Two sneak peek… what do you think happens next? 👀 ♬ original sound - Quinn App

Additionally, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney joined Quinn in 2025 with an original titled Hidden Harbour.

Other celebrities who have lent their voices to the app's steamy stories include The Hunger Games and People We Meet on Vacation star Tom Blyth, Emily in Paris' Lucian Laviscount, Tell Me Lies' Costa D'Angelo, Outlander's Sam Heughan, and many more.