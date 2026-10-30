CNN political commentator Scott Jennings is facing a $72.5 million (around £54.2 million) defamation lawsuit filed by streamer Hasan Piker, who alleges that Jennings used edited footage and attributed a false quotation to him to make it appear that he supported the lynching of Black Americans.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, DC, on 27 October, alleges that Jennings manipulated Piker's remarks during an August broadcast of The Scott Jennings Show.

Piker is seeking $27.5 million (£20.1 million) in compensatory damages and a further $45 million (£33.6 million) in punitive damages. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Jennings had not publicly responded to the lawsuit at the time of reporting.

Dispute Over Allegedly Fabricated Quote

The dispute centres on a 42-second video that Jennings reportedly played during his 11 August episode of The Scott Jennings Show. Piker's complaint describes the footage as 'cropped, shortened, and rearranged' and alleges that it combined material from three separate livestreams, removing context that would have shown Piker was mocking another commentator's views rather than endorsing them.

Piker's lawyers allege that Jennings went beyond mischaracterising the streamer's remarks. The complaint states: 'Mr. Jennings did not merely mischaracterise something Mr. Piker said.

'He took a false, fabricated, and manipulated video of Mr. Piker, added a made-up quotation that Mr. Piker never uttered, and then made accusations that went beyond even what the manipulated footage purported to show.'

Piker's complaint brings claims of defamation per se, defamation by implication and false light. The allegations have not been adjudicated. Piker alleges that Jennings misrepresented his remarks during an August podcast and in a subsequent social media post.

The complaint states that Jennings falsely told listeners Piker had a 'plan of returning our country to lynchings' and told social media followers that Piker 'says the USA should resume lynchings against black people.'

Lawsuit Raises Claim About Possible White House Role

The complaint also alleges that Jennings was being considered for the position of White House press secretary when the disputed remarks were made. According to The Guardian, Piker's lawyers cited this as a possible motive, arguing that it provided 'an additional reason to attack a prominent left-wing commentator whom the President himself had criticized'.

The allegation about Jennings' potential appointment and his alleged motives has not been established independently. The filing reportedly suggests that Jennings' potential political ambitions provided a possible motive for targeting Piker, a prominent left-wing commentator who has criticised Trump.

Disputed Video Remains Online After Millions of Views

Piker's lawsuit also challenges a social media post in which Jennings accused him of supporting the resumption of lynchings against Black Americans. Piker maintains that the remarks attributed to him were taken out of context and misrepresented his position.

Jennings' post on X, which included the disputed video, had received 3.3 million views by 30 October. 'Abdul El-Sayed's best pal and campaign partner says the USA should resume lynchings against black people. Listen for yourself and understand what the socialists have in store for the black community,' the post on X was captioned.

Abdul El-Sayed’s best pal and campaign partner says the USA should resume lynchings against black people.



Listen for yourself and understand what the socialists have in store for the black community pic.twitter.com/N3ntbIHefw — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 12, 2026

Piker alleges in his complaint that the publications have made him suffer 'injury to his reputation, public humiliation, emotional distress, mental anguish, and damage to his professional interests.'

Piker's lawyer, Daniel Watkins, said that Jennings was entitled to criticise his client's political views but not to attribute statements to him that he did not make. 'Scott Jennings accused Hasan Piker of calling for Black Americans to be lynched. That is an extraordinary accusation. And it was a lie,' Watkins said. Piker has requested a jury trial.