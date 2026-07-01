Xbox is facing mounting scrutiny after reports claimed the division is preparing the 'largest single layoff event in gaming history,' with Microsoft allegedly set to finalise decisions on 30 June and begin job cuts from 7 July across its Xbox business and first‑party studios.

The rumours surfaced as the video game industry continues to reel from repeated rounds of redundancies since 2023, despite booming player numbers and record engagement. Microsoft has not announced any fresh cuts publicly, but insiders quoted in multiple reports allege that the coming Xbox restructuring will go beyond previous waves and could include the closure or spin‑off of several well‑known studios.

Rumours Stir Fears Across Studios

The news came after years of aggressive expansion by Microsoft in gaming, including big‑ticket acquisitions and a rapid build‑out of its Xbox Game Studios portfolio. According to unnamed insiders, this latest Xbox layoffs plan would not only hit employees in publishing and corporate roles, but may also see some Xbox‑backed studios shut down entirely.

The phrase 'largest single layoff event in gaming history' is doing a lot of emotional heavy lifting here, and it is worth stressing that none of it is confirmed. IBTimes UK could not independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly for now. Still, the details being discussed are specific enough to set off alarm bells inside fan communities and among developers who have already lived through several brutal years.

Until now, the most credible round of Xbox layoffs arrived in 2024, when 1,900 gaming jobs were cut, a figure widely cited as Microsoft streamlined its gaming and cloud operations. In July 2025, the company went further across its wider business, axing more than 9,000 jobs in a separate cost‑cutting drive. This time, sources suggest, the Xbox‑focused restructuring could be broader in scope than either of those rounds.

The timing fits an established pattern. Microsoft's fiscal year ends on 30 June, and the first week of July has repeatedly been used for internal restructuring and budget resets. Insiders now claim that the latest Xbox layoffs have been aligned with that same internal calendar, with 7 July emerging as the date when staff could start receiving redundancy notices.

Speculation Puts Beloved Studios Under the Microscope

For starters, the sharpest anxiety online is not only about numbers, but specific names. Fans have latched on to claims that several celebrated Xbox studios are in the crosshairs, including Undead Labs, Compulsion Games, Ninja Theory and Double Fine. Posts on X and Reddit in recent days have largely consisted of players pleading for those teams to be spared or at least given a route to independence.

Some reports circulating on social media allege that Microsoft is exploring deals that would allow certain studios to become independent rather than closing completely. None of those talks has been acknowledged on the record, and without filings or a formal statement they sit firmly in the 'unverified' column. Still, for staff who have already watched colleagues depart over the past two years, even that kind of uncertain exit might feel preferable to a flat shutdown.

The concern is particularly pointed around Undead Labs, which only recently stepped back into the spotlight at the Xbox Games Showcase with the first full gameplay trailer for 'State of Decay 3.' The long‑awaited zombie survival sequel is currently slated for 2027, and the new trailer had been read as a sign the project was firmly on track. Now, fans are openly wondering whether that date is fantasy if Undead Labs ends up heavily affected by the reported Xbox layoffs, or if key team members are scattered.

Microsoft, for its part, has so far declined to comment on the rumoured cuts. There has been no official press release, no memo leaked with verifiable attribution, and no updated guidance to investors that explicitly references a large‑scale cull in Xbox. That silence is fuelling as much frustration as the rumours themselves. Some developers and commentators argue that if nothing on this scale is planned, Microsoft could shut it down in a single paragraph.

What is being discussed behind closed doors goes well beyond development teams. Marketing and other areas of the Xbox business are also said to be on the list as the company tries to rein in spending after several years of what one analyst recently described as 'go‑big‑or‑go‑home' investment in content, cloud infrastructure and Game Pass.

A Darker Question for an Already Shaken Industry

The past few years have already been grim for people making games. Thousands of developers have lost their jobs globally since 2023 as major publishers, platform holders and smaller independents all cut back. Projects have been shelved midway, established studios have disappeared almost overnight, and entire teams have been thinned out even as gaming revenue and user numbers remain strong.

That contradiction is precisely why the prospect of another vast round of Xbox layoffs hits so hard. The industry is, by most consumer measures, thriving. Yet from the inside, many workers see what one veteran recently labelled 'one of the darkest times in gaming's recent history,' a period where long hours and fragile contracts collide with corporate belt‑tightening whenever financial targets wobble.

If the latest Xbox rumours prove accurate, another question follows, and it is not a soft one. How sustainable is a model where even platform holders on the scale of Microsoft, with hit franchises like 'Halo,' 'Forza' and 'Gears of War,' respond to strategic missteps or shifting priorities by wiping out entire swathes of talent?

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Fans, of course, tend to experience all this only at the final stage, when a game is delayed, quietly cancelled or shipped in rough shape because the people who were supposed to finish it have been shown the door. The fear now is that a 'largest in history' Xbox layoffs event would not only reshape Microsoft's first‑party line‑up, but also send another chill through an industry already asking whether making games is worth the personal risk.

For the moment, everything hangs on dates. If the June deadline for internal decisions and the 7 July start for cuts are accurate, employees and players alike will not have to wait long to find out whether the worst‑case scenario is real, or just another round of internet panic in a year that has already had more than enough of that stuff.