A Dodge Charger police vehicle prototype appeared at Police Fleet Expo 2026 on 10 August, giving agencies an early look at the next Charger PPV. Jason Meyer of Team One Network said Dodge is targeting summer 2027 for orders, though the company has not confirmed that timetable.

Dodge Law showed the prototype at DriveX in Daytona, Florida. The event lets agencies test police vehicles under similar track conditions.

What's Under the Bonnet of the Charger PPV?

The prototype uses the petrol-powered Charger SIXPACK R/T as its base, according to Meyer's report from the event. It has a standard-output 3.0-litre twin-turbo Hurricane straight-six, though Dodge has not released final police specifications yet.

The civilian Charger R/T produces 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. Dodge equips the model with all-wheel drive and a selectable rear-wheel-drive mode.

Meyer reported from Daytona that the Charger PPV is expected to use all-wheel drive. Dodge has not confirmed whether the police model will keep every drivetrain feature offered on the civilian R/T.

The DriveX programme ran from 9:00am to 3:30pm. It included a 1.6-mile road course and an emergency vehicle operations course, allowing fleet officials to test police vehicles at the same venue under similar conditions.

Cage, Console and Cargo: How Dodge Strips Out the R/T

The prototype shows several changes for police duty. Dodge removed the civilian centre console to create space for radios, computers and emergency controls.

A simpler centre section keeps the electronic shifter and push-button start, while a police partition separates the front seats from the rear passenger area. The new Charger uses a liftback rather than the previous model's traditional boot, and Dodge added a divider behind the rear bench to separate passengers from equipment in the cargo area.

Read more Rare £3.7M Ferrari Monza Among 90 Supercars Worth £8M Seized in London: Police Skip Tow Truck Rare £3.7M Ferrari Monza Among 90 Supercars Worth £8M Seized in London: Police Skip Tow Truck

The prototype also includes an equipment tray behind the rear seats. It still has cloth rear seating and factory rear-door controls, suggesting the interior remains under development.

Dodge has not published final details for the Charger PPV's brakes, suspension or cooling system. Police electrical equipment and available packages also remain unconfirmed.

CEO: Police Charger Is 'Part of the Plan'

Dodge and Chrysler CEO Matt McAlear recently said a police Charger was 'part of the plan'. He said the fleet team was working with the California Highway Patrol and Michigan State Police on pursuit-vehicle requirements.

McAlear also said the US General Services Administration had joined discussions. Dodge has not announced when formal testing or certification of the Charger PPV will begin.

Stellantis' current law-enforcement website lists the Dodge Durango Pursuit as its police vehicle. The 2026 model offers a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 or a 5.7-litre HEMI V8, with the V8 version having a listed top speed of 145 mph and police-tuned suspension along with fleet-specific electrical hardware.

Summer 2027 Order Target Remains Unconfirmed

The reported summer 2027 order window comes from Meyer, who photographed the prototype at Daytona. Dodge has not announced pricing, production timing or an official order date.

Dodge's 2027 civilian Charger R/T retains the 420-horsepower SIXPACK engine, and the company has not yet added a Charger PPV to its law-enforcement website. If produced, the Charger PPV would add a police sedan alongside the Durango Pursuit.

The Daytona display confirms Dodge is developing another Charger for police use. Until Dodge releases formal fleet information, the summer 2027 order target remains unverified.