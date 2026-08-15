We are living in the era of stadium tours, blockbuster reunions and sold-out West End productions. From Taylor Swift to Oasis, social media is filled with videos from the biggest live events, making the fear of missing out feel stronger than ever.

But as ticket prices continue to climb, many fans are asking a simple question: who can still afford to go?

Although new laws have made it illegal to resell tickets for live events above face value in a bid to tackle industrial-scale ticket touting, the rising cost of entertainment is leaving many people priced out long before tickets ever reach resale sites.

The Rising Cost of Seeing Your Favourite Artists

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour offered standard tickets from £58.65 to £194.75, while premium hospitality packages, such as the 'It's Been a Long Time Coming Package', cost almost £700 per ticket.

By comparison, a ticket to see The Beatles in the 1960s cost around £4, equivalent to roughly £39 in today's money.

Joan Lye Green, from Matlock, Derbyshire, believes entertainment has always carried a price tag, but today's economic climate has changed the equation.

'I'm not sure it was ever inexpensive,' she said. 'It's just that everything else is so costly and rises weekly.'

She worries that many young people are now experiencing live music through streaming and social media rather than in person.

'It is quite sad that children don't grow up going to live art regularly,' she added.

Theatre Audiences Feel the Pressure Too

The issue extends beyond concerts.

Nadia Caney, who works at a major touring theatre in the North East, said local venues have little control over ticket prices.

'I wish we could set the prices. Unfortunately, producers of touring West End shows set them, and they're essentially London prices plus touring expenses,' she explained.

'I look at some tickets that go on sale for our venue and cringe sometimes at how expensive they are. Hotels and transport also become much more expensive whenever a major event comes to town.'

Even amateur theatre companies are struggling.

David Thorpe, of Chesterfield Operatic Theatre Company, said ticket prices have risen simply to cover costs.

'We now have to charge £20 to £25 for someone to watch one of our productions,' he said. 'There's no profit in it. It's simply to cover the cost of the theatre, performance rights, costumes, live musicians, sound and lighting, and production staff. It's not surprising we struggle to attract the audiences we once did.'

Fans Are Finding New Ways to Save

Some concertgoers are adapting rather than giving up altogether.

Matthew Phillipson, from Liverpool, says patience can pay off.

'My wife and I hardly ever buy full-price tickets anymore,' he said. 'We wait until closer to the event and buy through Twickets or other resale sites from people who can't attend. You can often save a significant amount.'

Others believe affordability has become a much bigger social issue.

'Sadly, gigs, theatre and major sporting events are no longer accessible for everyone,' said Karen Olden, from Derbyshire. 'It's really becoming something only the middle classes can afford. Even a family trip to the cinema is out of reach for many households.'

Have Live Events Become Elitist?

Few tours highlighted the debate more than Oasis' long-awaited reunion.

Nia*, a lifelong fan, was unable to secure tickets.

'I simply couldn't afford them,' she said. 'I'm amazed so many people could.'

She remembers paying around £40 for Oasis' final Manchester concert in 2009. Tickets for the reunion tour at Heaton Park were priced at almost £150.

'I can't help thinking rock and roll has gone down a different path,' she said. 'It's becoming an elitist pastime.'

She also questioned whether ticket prices are preventing genuine fans from attending.

'It's all very well asking people to prove they're "real" fans, but if lifelong supporters can't afford the tickets, something has been lost.'

Is Entertainment Becoming a Luxury?

For many people, the cost of attending live events no longer ends with the ticket. Transport, accommodation, food and merchandise can easily double the overall expense.

As prices continue to rise, concerts, theatre productions and even family cinema trips are increasingly being viewed as occasional luxuries rather than everyday entertainment.

The question for many fans is no longer whether they want to attend, but whether they can afford to. And as the cost of live entertainment continues to climb, some worry that the shared experience of music, theatre and performance risks becoming available only to those with the deepest pockets.