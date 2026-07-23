Microsoft is facing fresh accusations of labour violations in North America after unionised staff at Bethesda Game Studios said Canadian developers were abruptly laid off on 17 July, the same day Xbox trumpeted a slate of new Fallout projects.

The OneBGS union, which represents Bethesda workers, says it is now filing a legal complaint in Canada, alleging the Microsoft-owned studio broke labour law and reneged on assurances that jobs would be kept until September.

After weeks of turmoil across Microsoft's gaming division. Less than a fortnight before the Canadian dismissals, Xbox leadership confirmed that around 3,200 roles would be cut and four studios shuttered, part of a sweeping restructuring of its games business. That decision, widely seen as a sharp reversal after years of aggressive acquisitions, has left staff and unions on edge about further cuts, consolidation and what bargaining power they really have inside one of the world's richest companies.

Fallout Announcements and Microsoft Layoffs Collide

The timing is at the centre of the union's anger. On 17 July, Microsoft-owned Bethesda rolled out what many fans took as a dream wish-list. The publisher confirmed that Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are both being remastered, that Obsidian Entertainment is getting another shot at a Fallout game of its own, and that Fallout 5 has moved into early development.

Read more Microsoft Cuts 4,800 Jobs While Providing Industry-Leading Severance Package Microsoft Cuts 4,800 Jobs While Providing Industry-Leading Severance Package

That wave of announcements landed as a welcome distraction for players worried that mass layoffs meant fewer ambitious projects ahead. It also conveniently shifted the conversation away from the 3,200 redundancies Xbox had just announced. At the time, observers pointed out that such a dense 'infodump' of positive news sounded less like a carefully staggered roadmap and more like an attempt to reassure, or placate, a concerned audience.

The union representing Bethesda staff in Montreal went further, framing the marketing blitz as a deliberate smokescreen. In a message posted on Bluesky, the OneBGS union accused the company of having 'flooded news sites announcing every expansion, remake, and sequel they could' while, in the background, cutting loose workers on major franchises such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.

Those Canadian staff, the union says, had been told something very different just days earlier.

Union Says Microsoft Broke Its Word to Bethesda Staff

According to OneBGS, on Monday 6 July 'dozens of employees from Bethesda Game Studios across the US and Canada were told via video call that they were being laid off.'

The message was stark but, crucially, came with a lifeline: workers were told they would remain on the books until September while the company negotiated severance with the union. In the union's telling, that promise offered 'some solace and breathing room' for people about to lose their livelihoods.

Instead, the union says, Canadian staff received termination letters by email late on Friday 17 July. Those letters, covering employees on the Fallout and Elder Scrolls teams in Montreal, allegedly cut short the previously indicated employment period and set out what the union describes as the 'bare legal minimum' in severance.

Bethesda Games Studios’ Montreal workers are being treated especially poorly by XBOX and we won’t stand for it. Here are the details. If this upsets you let Microsoft know: feedbackportal.microsoft.com/feedback/ide... — OneBGS - Bethesda Game Studios Union (@bethesdaunion.bsky.social) 2026-07-22T14:50:07.511Z

The notice cited eight weeks of pay in lieu of the minimum legal notice, outstanding holiday pay and little else. Group benefits, including health insurance, were to end immediately, according to OneBGS.

On its own account, the union had been expecting to bargain over severance terms as part of its collective agreement talks. Instead, it says, the goalposts were moved unilaterally.

Canadian Labour Complaint Targets Microsoft

The Canadian complaint does not land in isolation. Communications Workers of America and CWA Canada, the broader unions under which the Bethesda group is organised, had already filed a joint case against Microsoft before the 17 July dismissals.

Speaking to Game Developer, CWA Canada president Carmel Smyth said then that Microsoft had 'unlawfully fired people without giving notice to or discussing it with the union as the employer is legally obliged to do when we are in the middle of ongoing bargaining a collective agreement.' That allegation cuts to the heart of what unions see as a pattern: large restructurings pushed through first, bargaining and consultation treated as an afterthought.

Smyth signalled at the time that more legal action would follow as needed. OneBGS now says it has followed through on that warning by filing its own complaint over what it calls Bethesda's 'continuing' breaches of Canadian labour law.

In its latest public statement, the Bethesda union did not hold back in its assessment of how the Xbox parent values its workforce. 'Bethesda and Xbox leadership depend on our labour to make them millions, and yet when we do, we are disposed of,' OneBGS said, adding: 'The cycle of workers paying for the mistakes of management ends here.'

Microsoft and Bethesda had not publicly responded to the new allegations at the time of writing. No independent tribunal ruling has yet confirmed whether labour laws were in fact breached, and the union's claims have not been tested in court, so all such allegations should be taken with a grain of salt until legal proceedings conclude.

For workers who spent years building the worlds that underpin Microsoft's gaming empire, however, the optics are already damning: a company celebrating the next decade of Fallout while quietly cutting loose the people who helped make that future possible.