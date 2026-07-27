An Xbox outage that stopped players from launching games they had already paid for has reignited concerns about digital ownership, after Microsoft's authentication systems left parts of users' libraries inaccessible for more than 12 hours.

The disruption meant that, for many Xbox owners, titles stored on their consoles could not be played unless Microsoft's servers confirmed their licences.

Microsoft, the US technology company behind Xbox, acknowledged problems affecting sign‑ins, purchases and game launches as thousands of users checked Xbox server status pages and reported service failures.

The disruption affected digital purchases, Game Pass subscriptions and licence verification, drawing attention to how access to many modern games depends on Microsoft's online authentication systems.

Xbox Server Status: Microsoft Says Recovery Is Ongoing

Reports of the Xbox outage spread on Sunday as players across multiple regions said they could not sign into their accounts, access the Microsoft Store or launch installed games.

Microsoft's Xbox service status page later confirmed issues affecting account authentication and gaming services. Many users also encountered error code 0x87e107df, an authentication error commonly associated with Xbox licence verification failures.

In an update posted on X, Xbox Support apologised for the disruption, saying, 'we apologise for the long-running nature of this issue. Things are slowly improving, though players worldwide may still experience failures launching games, along with potential sign-in and purchase issues.'

The company advised players to continue monitoring Xbox service status updates while engineers worked to restore affected systems.

Why Purchased Games Suddenly Became Unavailable

For many affected users, the most frustrating aspect of the outage was not losing access to online multiplayer but being unable to launch games they had already bought and installed.

Many Xbox digital titles require Microsoft's servers to verify a user's licence before they can be played. If those authentication systems cannot confirm the licence attached to a Microsoft account, the console may refuse to launch the title even though the game files remain stored on the device.

Xbox Game Pass relies on the same verification process because access depends on an active subscription rather than permanent ownership of individual titles.

As Microsoft's authentication systems failed, players searching 'Is Xbox down?' and 'Are Xbox servers down?' found that the disruption affected not only online services but also access to games they had already paid for.

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What Do Xbox Players Actually Buy?

Microsoft's Xbox Store does not describe digital purchases as transfers of software ownership.

Instead, under the Microsoft Services Agreement and Microsoft's digital licence terms, customers receive a licence to access and use software through their Microsoft account, subject to the company's conditions.

Unlike purchasing a physical product outright, the licence governs how and where digital games may be accessed. Continued access can depend on account authentication, compliance with Microsoft's terms and the availability of Xbox services.

During Sunday's outage, many users reported they could not complete that authentication until Microsoft's systems began recovering.

Why Disc Games Are Not Always Immune

The disruption also prompted discussion among players who believed physical copies would avoid the problem entirely.

Many Xbox games sold on disc remain playable offline once installation and licence validation have been completed. Others require online activation, mandatory downloads or additional authentication before they can be accessed, depending on the publisher and the game's technical design.

Microsoft also allows users to designate one console as their 'Home Xbox', enabling many digital purchases to remain playable offline after licences have already been validated. Players who had not configured those settings were more likely to encounter access problems during the outage.

Whether a physical title remains fully playable during a service interruption therefore depends on the game and its authentication requirements rather than the disc alone.

Outage Illustrates Microsoft's Digital Licensing Model

Microsoft said services were gradually returning but warned that some players could continue experiencing sign‑in, purchase and game‑launch failures while recovery continued.

The company did not indicate that it planned to change its digital licensing policies following the outage.

For Xbox users, the disruption highlighted how Microsoft's digital purchasing model operates in practice. Purchasing a digital game grants a licence to access the software, but that access can still depend on Microsoft's authentication infrastructure being available to verify the licence.