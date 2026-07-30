Battlefield 6 was a huge hit and helped power Electronic Arts (EA) to a record financial year. However, the celebration was accompanied by a wave of layoffs. Developers at studios linked to Battlefield lost their jobs, while top executives received multimillion-dollar payouts.

EA's latest annual filing shows the company hit record revenue as CEO Andrew Wilson earned nearly $38.7M in 2026. The figures have drawn renewed attention to job cuts at profitable gaming companies.

Battlefield 6 Boosted EA's Growth

EA's blockbuster Battlefield 6 launch helped fuel record financial results and delivered a major payday for CEO Andrew Wilson. Wilson called the year a major milestone for EA, crediting the company's teams and execution for delivering record results. 'Driven by our talented teams and disciplined execution, we delivered a record FY26, highlighted by the incredibly successful launch of our iconic Battlefield franchise,' he said.

According to EA's SEC filing, Wilson earned $38.7M in 2026 compensation through stock awards, incentives, and other benefits as EA posted $7.53B in revenue, marking a 9% annual increase. Additionally, the company highlighted Battlefield 6 as one of the biggest drivers of its success. Industry analyst Rhys Elliott estimated that Battlefield 6 had surpassed 20M copies sold by the end of 2025.

EA Executives Took Home Millions After Record Year

Wilson's $38.7M payout was only part of EA's executive rewards. The company also awarded millions to its leadership team. President Laura Miele earned $13.7M, CFO Stuart Canfield received $11.3M, and other senior leaders earned more than $8M each.

EA tied executive compensation to corporate performance targets, including financial results, strategic objectives, and key franchise milestones.

EA's Success Came With Job Cuts

EA's financial success didn't prevent job cuts among the teams behind Battlefield. In March, the company also announced layoffs affecting DICE, Criterion Games, Ripple Effect, and Motive Studio.

'We've made select changes within our Battlefield organisation to better align our teams around what matters most to our community. Battlefield remains one of our biggest priorities, and we're continuing to invest in the franchise, guided by player feedback and insights from Battlefield Labs,' an EA spokesperson announced.

While EA didn't disclose how many employees were affected, the cuts exposed a harsh reality in the gaming industry. Commercial success doesn't always guarantee job security for developers.

Gaming Industry Faces Ongoing Layoff Wave

EA's layoffs are part of a broader wave of cuts hitting the gaming industry. Companies such as Microsoft's Xbox division have slashed workers as the industry adjusts to changing market conditions.

The situation has left many gamers questioning the industry's direction. Even teams behind commercially successful games can find themselves in a vulnerable position as soon as companies shift their focus to margins, restructuring, and operational efficiency.

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EA's latest annual filing could also be among its final public reports. The company is currently moving towards a proposed $55B acquisition by PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, which would take EA private if completed.

If EA becomes privately held, it will no longer need to publish public 10-K filings. As a result, future decisions around spending, leadership compensation, and workforce changes will be harder for the public to scrutinise. As the gaming industry continues to reshape itself, developers face an uncertain future where even working on a hit game offers no guarantee of job security.